Heritage opens season 3-1-1 at Reed Tournament

With one of the top-ranked teams in the state entering the season, Heritage High’s softball team would be good. It was just going to take a while for the Patriots to get on the diamond and show just how good they are. At the Reed Tournament in Sparks, Nevada, on March 25-26, they finally got that chance.
Friday’s tournament opener against Douglas High School from Minden, Nevada, was also the season opener for Heritage. Conversely, it was the 11th game of the season for the Tigers. That game ended 0-0. The Patriots played twice more on Friday with better results, defeating Atwater 8-0 and Reno’s Damonte Ranch 15-1.
Heritage kept that momentum going through the first game on Saturday when the Patriots defeated tournament host, Reed High School, 7-2. That set up a final game with Sutter. Heritage lost 4-2. That gave the Patriots a 3-1-1 record at the tournament, good enough for second place.
“I was just hoping that the girls would grow so we’re peaking at the end of the year,” Heritage coach Ron Rivers said. “Nobody wants to peak early. It gave some of the non-starters a chance to go play. They did really well. I can take a tie and a loss early in the year to prepare for the end of the year.”
The Patriots got to show their depth in pitching. Heritage’s No. 1 starter, senior Kasey Aguinaga, appeared in three games. Over 11 innings, she struck out 15 batters, surrendered only four walks, four hits and one earned run for a 0.64 ERA. The No. 2 pitcher, Alyssa Soares, got into four games. She struck out 11 hitters in 11 innings, allowed 13 hits but only two walks and three earned runs for an ERA of 1.91.
Soares did take the loss in the game to Sutter but only one of the runs surrendered was earned. The Patriots committed a pair of crucial errors late.
“Alyssa pitched really well -- well enough to win the game,” Rivers said. “We were winning 1-0 the entire game. They scored on an error, we had two errors back-to-back and gave them four runs. And we left bases loaded … in one inning and three times had runners on second and third with two outs.”
Offensively, Heritage had several standouts. Senior Tiana Bell slugged a pair of home runs, hit .692 and stole a base. Junior Skylar Stroh also hit a pair of home runs, while junior Mikayla Garrison and Trinity Johnson each hit one. Bell also led the Patriots with nine hits. Sophomore Mikaela Mortimer and junior Jessica Im each had five.
Over the five games, Heritage also got to empty its bench. That gave Rivers reason for optimism going forward.
“What I took out of the weekend is that we’re going to be much better playing the twos now -- our depth is going to be pretty good,” Rivers said. “I’m pretty excited to see what’s going to come here.”
What’s coming soon is a busy stretch of games.
Heritage was in action on Wednesday against Arroyo. The results of that game were not available at press time. The Patriots will also play on Friday, April 1, against American Canyon at the Worth Shaw Complex in Antioch at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, April 5, Heritage will open its Bay Valley Athletic League season with a 4 p.m. game at Pittsburg. Then, from April 7-9, the Patriots will have another tournament, the Livermore Stampede.
If there was any drawback for the Patriots, it’s that their ranking fell. Before the season, they were ranked as Northern California’s second-best team. Now, Heritage is No. 5.
But Rivers doesn’t necessarily see that as a bad thing.
“I have no complaints at all,” he said. “We’re very excited about what’s going on. Going from two to five -- even though we had something to prove -- I think that lit the fire again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.