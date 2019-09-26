Patriots crown new royalty
Photo by Ken Boone

Heritage High School’s homecoming king and queen, Jyrhed Suriba and Emma Lapum, were named at the football team’s game against San Ramon’s California High on Friday, Sept. 20, during which they fell 12-3. Next, the Patriots will return to their home field to face Antioch High, Friday, Sept. 27.

[Photos] Heritage High School 2019 homecoming game

