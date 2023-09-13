Heritage revisits quarterback decision entering “very important game” at Vintage

Entering their upcoming Week 4 matchup at Vintage in Napa on Friday night, Heritage football head coach Dave Fogelstrom may have a big decision to make: do the Patriots stick with junior Austin Peters at quarterback in Week 4, or do they make the change to junior Phillip Babbitt in an attempt to spark the offense.
“I’ve met with both quarterbacks, and I said at this point right now we’ll see who has the better week of practice,” Fogelstrom said.
Heritage’s offense has shown glimpses of what it’s capable of so far this season, but has started slow with the ball in each of the three games.
Peters was benched during last Friday’s loss at Whitney, going 2 for 6 passing for 22 yards. Meanwhile, Babbitt took over in relief and guided the offense downfield, throwing for a touchdown. Babbitt was sharp taking over for Peters, going 14 for 18 passing for 161 yards on the night in his first action behind center.
“Phillip jumped in and threw the ball really well, threw for a touchdown and ran for a couple of first downs,” Fogelstrom said. “He deserves to be in the competition again.”
Peters has struggled to get any kind of consistency going in the first three games of the season so far. He’s 16 for 46 passing for 290 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The 22-yard performance was his worst since going 1 for 9 against Pittsburg for no yards and three interceptions late last season as a sophomore.
“At this point, I expect a lot more out of Austin, having spent so much time under center over the last year or so,” Fogelstrom said. “He’s well aware of it, but he’s a competitor and he’s been working hard in practice and fully understands his situation.”
The Patriots' offense also looks a lot different this year without Devon Rivers, who ran for 271 yards on 21 carries with four touchdowns last year. Junior starting running back Emanuel Rankins has yet to break the 100-yard mark in a game through three games, totalling 207 yards on the ground so far.
“We always want to run the football; It’s high school football,” Fogelstrom said. “We work on it every single week, and it’s just a guy here, a missed block there. We don’t have the running back this year who’s going to make a couple of guys miss if people miss their assignments, so we need to be spot-on in everything that we do in the run game.”
Along with deciding who will start at quarterback on Friday night in Napa, the Patriots' defense faces a tough task against a run-heavy and experienced Vintage team.
Heritage shut out Vintage 41-0 last year in Brentwood. However, this Vintage team features 27 seniors, although it's unknown how many of their seniors played as juniors in the Crushers' loss last year.
“Well, we know right now that’s going to be a situation where you’ve got to stop the run,” Fogelstrom explained. “They’re pretty straightforward in what they do and they do it well. They’re a well-coached team, and last year we knew what scheme we wanted running against them. It’s just a matter of whether we can physically execute it.”
The Patriots' defense has struggled against the run in the last two games, allowing over 200 yards each to Granada and Whitney. Vintage averages just under 250 yards rushing per game as a run-heavy team. They’ve averaged 6.1 yards per carry this season, and have scored on the ground 10 times already, compared to throwing just one touchdown through three games.
Friday night’s matchup is also a big one for the Patriots. Not only are they looking to turn things around before BVAL play starts in two weeks, Heritage is aiming to set themselves up for playoff contention within the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.
The Patriots are 1-1 against NCS Division 2 teams and a win Friday night could set them up in a position to reach the playoffs.
“I never want to say it’s a turning point, but if you’re looking at it from an NCS D-2 playoff standpoint, this is a very important game for us,” Fogelstrom said.
“This is the type of team we have to compete with and have to be proficient.”
