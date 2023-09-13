Heritage revisits quarterback decision entering “very important game” at Vintage

Heritage junior quarterback Phillip Babbitt throws a pass at practice Tuesday afternoon. Babbitt was sharp in relief in Friday's loss at Whitney, going 14-for-18 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Entering their upcoming Week 4 matchup at Vintage in Napa on Friday night, Heritage football head coach Dave Fogelstrom may have a big decision to make: do the Patriots stick with junior Austin Peters at quarterback in Week 4, or do they make the change to junior Phillip Babbitt in an attempt to spark the offense.

“I’ve met with both quarterbacks, and I said at this point right now we’ll see who has the better week of practice,” Fogelstrom said.

Heritage’s offense has shown glimpses of what it’s capable of so far this season, but has started slow with the ball in each of the three games. 

