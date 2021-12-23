Dave Fogelstrom at Heritage High School has been named Boys Golf Coach of the Year for the state of California for the 2021 season in spite of having to overcome one major obstacle -- simultaneously coaching another sport at the school.
When California resumed high school sports this year after COVID-19 suspended all activities last year, all sports were crammed into the late winter and fall seasons. That included football, which ran its season alongside the golf season. That left Fogelstrom, who’s also Heritage’s head football coach, with a challenging schedule. He credited his players for helping him maintain in a smooth way.
“Last spring was bizarre for sure,” he said. “I would go to golf practice until 6 and then head to football practice after that. Still, the players kept everything fresh and fun for me as a coach. They actually saved a lady in Summerset who had fallen down in her yard and was injured. They heard her asking for help, ran into her yard, got her to safety and called 911. The Freedom players were helping as well.”
Since Fogelstrom became Heritage’s boys golf coach in 2016, the Patriots have consistently had the best golf team in the Bay Valley Athletic League and have one of the better ones in Northern California.
Recently, Fogelstrom’s honor from the National Federation of High Schools extended beyond that.
When he got word that he received the state award, Fogelstrom immediately thought back to 2016, when he and Dan Swan were hired as co-coaches of the golf team by then-athletic director Pat Cruickshank. Swan has since retired from his role with the team but he was among the first people that Fogelstrom said he felt needed to be thanked for his role in Fogelstrom receiving the prestigious award.
“This award is as much his as mine,” Fogelstrom said. “We started together and wanted to make the golf team a fun and valuable experience for our players. I am still trying to keep that vision alive. Coach (Kevin) Hartwig and Coach (Matt) Petures fit perfectly with what we wanted to build originally. Nate Smith is a fantastic athletic director and supports everything we do.
“And in the end, it’s the players who go out and make it happen,” Fogelstrom added. “We have had incredibly talented, hard-working athletes who support each other in practice and in matches. It’s a great situation.”
In addition to the people he works with, Fogelstrom also thanked his wife, Tracy, praising her for her support and “always being in my corner.”
Beginning with Fogelstrom’s first year guiding the golf team, the Patriots are 63-1 in BVAL matches. Heritage won league titles in 2016-2019 and again in 2021. The 2020 season had no league champion crowned, even though in one respect, golf is one of the easiest sports to adapt to with COVID-19 restrictions in place with it being an outdoor sport and no situations ever require players to be anywhere near within six feet of each other.
But Fogelstrom also pointed out that it “was probably the most talented team I have had.” The Patriots also reached the North Coast Section Tournament in each of his first four years, with no tournament being held in 2020 or 2021.
