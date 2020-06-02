Heritage senior soccer, track and cross country star Sarah Smith was recently awarded the school’s Tri-Sport Award.
Smith, who was also named the school’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, will move on to play soccer at Sacramento State.
