Heritage senior softball infielder Savanah Whatley has been named to the Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game watch list.
The first-year Patriot, a University of Utah commit, was a force for Archbishop Mitty last season as the West Catholic Athletic League co-MVP, batting .544 with 43 hits, 26 RBI, 26 runs and a .565 on-base percentage, according to Maxpreps.com
Her season was cut short this year after only two games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She is currently ranked the No. 54 recruit in the country by Extra Inning Softball, according to a University of Utah news release.
Prior to playing for Archbishop MItty, she hit .600 as a member of the Berean Christian High School team as a junior, and hit .478 with 34 runs as a Berean Christian freshman.
"She loves to train to be great at her trade,” said University of Utah head coach Amy Hogue. “She is someone who I have no doubt will put the time in to make sure she succeeds on and off the field. She is a middle infielder with good hands and a strong arm. She bats from the left side and has great control."
Whatley currently has a 3.4 GPA, enjoys chemistry and math, and aims to become a pediatric nurse, according to the news release.
The Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game rosters are expected to be announced on June 1.
For more information, or to view the nationwide watch list, visit http://www.premiergirlsfastpitch.com/region_all_american_teams
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.