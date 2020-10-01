Heritage soccer star flourishes on the field

Heritage High School soccer star Jayden Sanders admits she’s shy.
But her on-field talent is attracting attention.
The two-time all-Bay Valley Athletic League center back has verbally committed to Oregon State University, despite having played only two high school seasons.
“My eyes were always on Oregon State, so when I got the call on June 15, I was ecstatic because that was the one call that I really, really wanted,” said Sanders, who also plays for the West Coast Soccer Club and the Olympic Development Program.
The tall, athletic defender with blazing speed caught the Pac-12 school’s attention at a February camp — sealing her offer — but has been proving her on-field skills pretty much since she began organized play around age 5.
Long before she was a Heritage star — garnering all-Bay Valley Athletic League second team honors as a freshman and all-league first-team recognition as a sophomore — she was turning heads as a member of the Impact and AJAX soccer clubs.
“In the moment it felt great (standing out), but I always felt I could get better,” she said. “There were always girls that I would look up to, especially when I was on the younger teams. I would say, ‘I want to be like her, start doing things like her, go up the field’ — this and that. It motivated me to get better and use my strengths to execute what I wanted to do.”
Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith praised Sanders on Twitter after her announcement.
“Congrats Jayden!” he wrote on Twitter. “You are a pleasure to watch out there on the field, while making sure to excel in all other areas of life as well. Looking forward to your final two high school seasons before you move on to the Pac-12!”
Sanders’ continued success in the game is all hers, but it could also have a little to do with her past and a bit of luck.
As a rambunctious child, her cousin used to take her to the park to play soccer.
When she later asked her parents if she could begin playing organized soccer, and they said yes, her successful future was set in motion.
However, her confidence to shoot for a big-time college opportunity didn’t fully blossom until she secured a spot on the varsity squad as a freshman in high school, she said.
She remembers thinking then, “I can play with the big dogs.”
“I was like, I can really do this,” she said. “That is when I started going to ID camps and going to bigger tournaments. It made the dream (of playing college soccer) a little more realistic and closer.”
In time, Sanders’s collegiate playing aspirations will come to fruition.
She revealed that she’d had discussions with other schools but fell in love with the Pac-12 school after meeting the coaching staff and team during the February camp.
“I definitely think about playing with the best girls in the country,” she said. “The Pac-12 is one of the hardest leagues to get into, definitely the best players and play in this league. I get to play against Stanford, UCLA, all the good teams and some of the bigger name schools.”
Sanders noted that playing center back isn’t a glamorous, frequent goal-scoring position, but it likely shot her to stardom by allowing her to showcase her stellar speed and 1-v-1 defending skills.
The game also brings out a unique side of Sanders.
“In soccer, I have a different personality,” she said. “I am way louder and way more aggressive. A different part of myself comes out, which I typically like the style of a little bit more. It’s a little more energetic and funny.”
Going forward, Sanders says she’s ecstatic to receive the Beavers’ offer and has aspirations to play professionally, but plans to make full use of her two remaining high school seasons.
Beyond getting back in physical shape and shaking off any rust with her teammates —side effects of the pandemic-induced stoppage of play — she said she hopes to improve her on-field communication skills.
“I don’t like hurting people’s feelings, but it’s a sport and my teammates know how I am,” Sanders said.
Sanders is likely to return to full contact action when her West Coast Soccer Club squad heads to Utah in October for a tournament.
Beyond that, Heritage team workouts are expected to begin, and she’s looking for big things from the Patriots this season.
Heritage’s first official practice date is set for late February, with the season commencing soon after.
Under new head coach Arnol Arceta, the team will shoot for its 14th straight playoff appearance this season and could return a quality core, including Makeila Yancey, Kaya Scott and all-league players Sanders, Sabrina Rogers, Hailey Hamataka and Renny Buchanan.
The Patriots reached the North Coast Section quarterfinal last season before falling to top-seed Carondelet 4-1.
“I think we have a really good chance of winning the Bay Valley Athletic League and going on to play in the North Coast Section playoffs, and going farther than we have the last two years,” Sanders said. “I do expect a lot more out of us this year. The girls are all amazing and with the new coaching, the new girls coming in and everyone excited to come back. I think it will be really special this year.”
