Heritage softball, Liberty baseball teams win league titles

Update: The Heritage softball team defeated Freedom 4-3 to win the league tournament title. The Pittsburg baseball team defeated Freedom in the baseball tournament title game.
The Bay Valley Athletic League baseball and softball regular seasons wound down this week, but not before league championships were secured. The Liberty baseball team captured the league baseball championship in a 7-0 win over Heritage on May 3. The Lions ended the regular season 19-6 and 10-0 in league play. Pittsburg upset Liberty 10-2 in the Bay Valley Athletic League tournament on May 9. The Pirates were scheduled to play Freedom for the league tournament title on May 12. The Lions are expected to reach the North Coast Section playoffs, which begin next week. Meanwhile, the Heritage softball team continued its domination of the league when it won its eighth consecutive league title. The Patriots’ league winning streak reached 44 as of May 11. The Patriots are 18-3-1 overall this season. Heritage was scheduled to play Freedom for the league tournament title on May 12 before beginning the North Coast Section playoffs next week.
