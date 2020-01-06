Lyndsey Burrow
Photo courtesy of Heritage High School

Heritage outfielder Lyndsey Burrow recently signed her letter of intent to attend Harding University in Arkansas. She was named to the all-league honorable mention team in 2019 and has hit a combined .455 with 25 hits, four RBI and 19 runs scored in 42 games played over the last two seasons.

