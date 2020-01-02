An emerging star
Photo courtesy of Kylie Opelski

Heritage High School softball star Kylie Opelski recently signed her letter of intent to attend California State University, Chico. Opelski was named to the 2018 all-league first team and hit .311 with 23 hits, 10 RBI and 15 runs last season for the Patriots. The squad was an impressive 18-5 her freshman year, 17-4 in 2018 and 25-3 in 2019.

