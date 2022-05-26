The Bay Valley Athletic League was represented in the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs in both softball and baseball. Both of Heritage’s teams, as well as Liberty’s baseball team, won their round playoff games. Two more advanced to the semifinals, played on Tuesday, May 24.
When those games were over, only one BVAL team was still standing, thanks to an outstanding pitching performance and a timely hit.
Softball: No-hitter takes Heritage NCS final
Heritage advanced to the NCS semifinals with wins over Monte Vista and Clayton Valley Charter by scores of 12-7 and 5-3, respectively, in the first two rounds. That set up a semifinal matchup against Vintage on Tuesday, May 24, which was a tense battle.
Patriots pitcher Kasey Aguinaga had a no-hitter through six innings but the Crushers pitching was just as stingy. In the bottom of the sixth, though, Heritage finally broke through on an RBI single from Tiana Bell that scored Ella Jenkins to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead. That was all that Aguinaga would need.
The senior pitcher completed the no-hitter the following inning. Aguinaga finished the day with 15 strikeouts, with the only runner allowed coming via a dropped third strike.
“I just felt really good -- I felt really 'on' today,” she said. “During a 0-0 ball games, you have to have a lot of trust in your team and defense. We were able to dig deep in those pressure situations and keep going. It was a great game, competitive-wise."
“Our team is such a big family,” she added. “When we play as a family, compete and do the little things, we’re able to come through and take some wins.”
Heritage will take on No. 1 Granada in the NCS final. The two teams played at the Livermore Stampede on April 8, with the Matadors winning 6-4 in the five-inning game.
The BVAL had two other teams in the postseason -- Pittsburg and Freedom -- who both fell in the first round. The Pirates were defeated 10-0 by Vintage. Freedom, meanwhile, took on College in an all Falcons matchup. Freedom took a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning. But College Park scored five runs. Freedom couldn’t answer in the bottom of the inning and ended the season with an 8-4 loss.
Baseball: Liberty’s run ends in semifinals
The No. 7 seeded Lions defeated Acalanes in the first round to set up a second-round matchup against No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter. Liberty’s Tanner Viramontes drove in the Lions' only run of the game. Fortunately, for Liberty, that was enough of a cushion.
Cole Ehrorn pitched 6.2 shutout innings. While a limited pitch count prevented him from finishing the game, the Lions won 1-0. That set them up with a semifinal matchup against No. 3 De La Salle, but another upset was not in the cards.
The Spartans pounced early, opening up an 8-0 lead in the third inning. Liberty’s bats couldn’t get anything going against De La Salle’s pitching and the Spartans defeated the Lions 11-0.
Heritage had its season end in a similar fashion in the previous round. In their first-round victory, the Patriots bats came to life early, scoring nine runs in the first inning. The roles were reversed in the second round against No. 1 Foothill. The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning, two more in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Heritage’s bats couldn’t find the same magic, as they were held without a run in the 9-0 final.
