When the bright lights of the Toyota Center in Houston for the McDonald’s All-American game turned on, and with LeBron James sitting courtside no less, Heritage star basketball player Amanda Muse proved that she’s ready for the next level.

Muse scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor with four rebounds in the West’s 110-102 win Tuesday evening including a highlight-worthy step-through layup late in the second quarter that left her defender stuck on her feet and wowed the commentators on the ESPN2 cast.

Muse’s 18 point night saw her finish third in scoring behind co-MVP’s Hannah Hidalgo (26) and JuJu Watkins (25). Hidalgo’s 26-point effort set the new scoring record in the girls game.

