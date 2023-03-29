When the bright lights of the Toyota Center in Houston for the McDonald’s All-American game turned on, and with LeBron James sitting courtside no less, Heritage star basketball player Amanda Muse proved that she’s ready for the next level.
Muse scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor with four rebounds in the West’s 110-102 win Tuesday evening including a highlight-worthy step-through layup late in the second quarter that left her defender stuck on her feet and wowed the commentators on the ESPN2 cast.
Muse’s 18 point night saw her finish third in scoring behind co-MVP’s Hannah Hidalgo (26) and JuJu Watkins (25). Hidalgo’s 26-point effort set the new scoring record in the girls game.
Muse came off of the bench midway through the first quarter and established herself into the game immediately, imposing her presence in the paint, much like she did throughout the 2022-23 season and her career with the Heritage High School girl’s basketball team, except this time against the best girls players in the country and some of whom she’ll play against when she suits up for UCLA next season.
She opened and closed her scoring on the night with pairs of free throws and scored the last five points of the game and provided the final assist of the game on Watkins’ three-pointer at the buzzer.
Muse was just one of five players from a California high school that played in Tuesday night’s game. She also joins a very special list of players from the Bay Area that have participated in it like Jason Kidd and Leon Powe from the boy’s side, and most recently Walnut Creek native and Miramonte alum Sabrina Ionescu on the girl’s side, who was also the No. 1 overall pick for the WNBA’s New York Liberty in 2020.
