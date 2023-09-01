Heritage starts slow once again in home-opening loss vs. Granada

This time Heritage’s flair for the dramatic comeback fell short.
Despite the Pats coming a touchdown short of their rally from down 21-0 in the first half, the Heritage defense couldn’t contain a Granada offense that went up and down the field on them Friday night in Heritage’s 35-21 loss in their home opener.
“That’s what happens when you have some talented kids who are inexperienced,” Heritage head coach Dave Fogelstrom said. “They’ve got to learn from it.”
Granada’s offense fired out of the gate, scoring touchdowns on three of their first four drives, all of which came off of the arm of senior quarterback Quinn Boyd.
“(Boyd) is probably one of the best quarterbacks we’re going to face all year,” Fogelstrom said. “We knew that. He can throw, he can run, and he had a heck of a night.”
Boyd’s first touchdown was a two-yard toss to Haven Hahn in the middle of the end zone midway through the first quarter to open the scoring and cap an 82-yard drive for the Matadors.
Boyd tossed two more scores in the second quarter -- a 30-yard strike to tight end Hayden Hobbs who caught a short hitch and broke through three tackles on the Heritage sideline on his way to score. Then Boyd found Brandon Niemeyer deep who easily ran down the sideline past the Heritage defense for the score to put the Matadors up 21-0 midway through the second.
The Patriots, on the other hand, struggled offensively out the gate Friday night for the second week in a row. Heritage punted on their first three possessions, unable to get anything going on the ground with an almost non-existent passing game.
“It just comes down to mental mistakes,” Pats senior wideout Brooks Davis said. “This is going to be a good learning experience to get better into the season.”
“Two weeks in a row we got slow starts but then we found a little bit of what we can do when we fight our rhythm,” Fogelstrom said. “We’ve got to keep working on it.”
Heritage showed signs of life midway through the second quarter, with the Pats down 21-0.
Junior quarterback Austin Peters hit fellow junior wideout JJ Kinnaird on a short slant at their own 40 and Kinnaird took it all the way down to Granada’s seven-yard-line after he was tripped up at the very end. Runningback Emanuel Rankins ran it into the endzone on the next play, bouncing to his left and finding the lane for the Patriots first touchdown of the game.
After a Granada punt on the following drive, Heritage drove downfield and Peters found Davis in single coverage for a 25-yard touchdown pass to the back left corner of the end zone, pulling the Pats within a touchdown.
Davis picked off Boyd on the ensuing drive toward the end of the half to keep momentum for the Patriots going into the halftime.
Granada went back up by two touchdowns after a rushing touchdown in the third quarter by Estevan Duarte, and Heritage responded with a 76-yard touchdown reception by Brooks who dashed down the Granada sideline for the score to open the fourth quarter.
Granada put the game away late in the fourth after a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Peyton Richards with about seven minutes left in the game.
"I think they just wanted it more pretty much," Davis said.
The Patriots (1-1) will look to get things on track heading into a tough road game at Whitney High School in Rocklin next week.
