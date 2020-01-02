Heritage soccer star Sarah Smith and basketball standout Abby Muse recently signed their letters of intent to Sacramento State and Boise State universities.
Smith’s official stats were not available, but she’s been a four-year standout for the Patriots, helping the team finish with winning records each of her first three seasons, 9-6-5, 12-6 and 8-7-4. She was named to the all-league honorable mention team in 2017, and the first team in 2018 and 2019.
Muse, considered a top-100 recruit by ESPN, has helped her squad reach the North Coast Section championship game three years in a row. She was named to the all-league honorable mention team in 2017, the second team in 2018 and the first team in 2019.
“Abby is very long, very athletic (and) a top-100 recruit,” said Boise State head coach Gordy Presnell in a school news release. “She’s a shot blocker who can play multiple positions in the post area, and has a really high upside.”
