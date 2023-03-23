BRENTWOOD — Alejandro Cervantes clears hurdles in his life without looking for obstacles. He can’t see them, so he ignores them.
Prior to running an unofficial 22.5 seconds in his 100-meter hurdles event at the Heritage vs. Freedom track meet on Wednesday, March 15, Heritage High junior Alejandro Cervantes was surprised with a big award.
Cervantes won the Spirit of Sport award from the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) for Section 7 – a region that includes California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and Hawaii – for his efforts with a disability that’s never held him back.
Learning about receiving the award "was crazy,” he said. “I’m still trying to process everything, like, now.”
Cervantes’s hurdles event and the award mean a bit more because he’s legally blind. Despite his condition, he runs the 100-meter hurdles and long jumps in his second year with Heritage High School’s track and field team.
The Spirit of Sport award was created by the NFHS to recognize individuals who exemplify the ideals of the spirit of their sport at the high school level. Notable winners include one-armed swimmer Gabe Marsh from Alabama, the national winner of the award, and the Uvalde High School football team, according to the NFHS website.
“I’m very proud of him,” his mother, Mayra Cervantes said. “He never stops, and he always continues to impress me each time.”
Cervantes was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer called retinoblastoma when he was five months old. He’s completely lost vision in his left eye and can see only bright colors in his right eye.
Retinoblastoma caused by genetic mutations in the nerve cells of the retina, the part of the eye that’s responsible for sensing light. Just 300 children are diagnosed with it in the U.S. each year. It is the most common form of eye cancer in children, according to the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research.
Cervantes’s personality, and his glasses, get him past his disability. It also, sometimes, gets him in trouble.
When he first arrived at Heritage's track practice, the coaches then didn’t know why he seemed so uncoordinated, almost to a point where his hurdles coach, Debonaire Shelton, nearly threw him off the team. It wasn’t until he was nearly a month in that he finally revealed and explained his conditions to his coaching staff.
“I didn’t tell my coaches that I was blind or visually impaired,” Cervantes said. “Originally, I was going to tell them, but I waited too long. It wasn’t until my hurdles coach was actually going to kick me out because he thought I wasn’t listening and I wasn’t paying attention. That’s when I told him.”
“My first initial thought was safety,” Shelton said. It was mind-blowing for me, like I really came emotionally behind it because I couldn’t believe just how he just maneuvers around campus. Once I was able to get over my emotions, and the reality of what I had, I said I don’t mind for the challenge, because it’s not just a challenge for him, it’s a challenge for me to coach him. And just like he’s up for challenges. I’m up for challenges too.”
Heritage’s track coaches started working with Cervantes to help him with his events while making sure he stays safe. He started on 30-inch hurdles and has now worked his way up to 36-inches and he and Shelton place orange tape on the hurdles for him to see them coming. Shelton also runs with Cervantes in the 100-meter hurdles events and tells him when to jump.
Cervantes also has bright orange cones to help him time his jumps in the long jump. “I don’t (normally) see the hurdle until I’m like right there, like probably a foot,” Cervantes said. “With the orange tape, I can see it somewhat from a distance. So when I see it from a distance, I know that it's coming, and then I get the call from my coach and he tells me when to jump.”
“Alejandro is an athlete that doesn’t let anything stand in his way,” Heritage head track and field coach Terrcel Floriolli said. “He’s just like all the other athletes when it comes to confidence and ability to know what he wants and what he wants to do.”
Floriolli said that Cervantes has progressed well this season. He’s hit personal records in his long jump, reaching 14 feet now and he’s getting his form down on the hurdles.
Despite his success, spotlight and now the NFHS award, Cervantes gives credit where credit’s due.
“The rest of the team is great,” he said. “I kind of struggle in a big group setting, and they’ve all been really cool when it comes to including me and supporting me."
“My coaches are all cool. They’ve all been really cool to me and very supportive.”
