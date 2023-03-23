BRENTWOOD — Alejandro Cervantes clears hurdles in his life without looking for obstacles. He can’t see them, so he ignores them.

Prior to running an unofficial 22.5 seconds in his 100-meter hurdles event at the Heritage vs. Freedom track meet on Wednesday, March 15, Heritage High junior Alejandro Cervantes was surprised with a big award.

Cervantes won the Spirit of Sport award from the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) for Section 7 – a region that includes California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and Hawaii – for his efforts with a disability that’s never held him back.

