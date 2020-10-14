Heritage junior Natasha Siao jumped from the team’s number four singles spot at the end of her freshman season to the number two position as a sophomore.
And if she has her way, she’s not done climbing yet.
Siao plans to challenge fellow Heritage junior Erin Crane, the Bay Valley Athletic League’s reigning singles champion, for the team’s top singles spot and possibly a league title when the season commences in March next year.
But she knows nothing will be easy.
“Mostly, it’s working on my mental game and believing that I can beat her, because our levels are about the same,” Siao said. “Our playing styles are different. I have played with her for a long time, so I have become accustomed to how she plays. It’s more about believing in myself that I can beat her, and carrying that belief all the way through the match.”
Siao has steadily improved in high school, not only rising to number two in the team’s singles ladder between her freshman and sophomore seasons, but also bouncing back from a second-round league tournament loss as a freshman to finishing fourth overall last year.
Siao’s rise is likely a testament to her nearly lifelong dedication to the sport.
Her dad has a passion for tennis, and so Siao received her first racquet when she was 4. She has been enthusiastic about the sport ever since.
She began taking lessons and playing competitively at age 12, and she currently attends Tompkins Tennis academy in Livermore.
“I like that tennis is probably one of the hardest sports, because you don’t have a team to fall back on,” she said. “You are kind of thinking by yourself on the court. It really challenges you because coaching is not allowed, so you really have to think on your own feet and every point counts toward the end result.”
Siao’s mental development, which became obvious halfway through her freshman year, has driven her game to new heights, she said.
“Before that, I was playing great but struggled getting frustrated with myself and not really calming myself down when I played,” she said. “During my freshman year, particularly during and after the season, being exposed to other people who have faced those problems really helped me learn to calm myself down and adapt when I played, which propelled me toward that success.”
Siao is quick to point out that her family—including her sophomore brother who plays for the Patriots’ boys tennis team— inspires her to achieve.
“Their belief in me has driven me toward wanting to compete more; motivating me to compete and put in the work,” she said.
Now partway through her junior school year, Siao is eying further growth and victories this season and beyond.
In addition to shooting for the Patriots’ number one singles spot and aiming for a league title this season, she’ll chase collegiate playing opportunities.
To reach those goals, she hopes to fine-tune her technique and consistency, refine her mental approach to the game and continually adapt on the court.
And don’t expect her to let anything slow her progression.
She recently admitted that when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down several planned tournaments and closed courts, she still routinely practiced with her family and even snuck onto a few courts to get in some work.
“I’d play until someone came and kicked us out,” she said.
Non–high school season tournaments, with COVID-19 safety measures in place, resumed for Siao in August, with the high school season expected to commence in the spring.
If the past is any indication, it won’t be long before more success bounces her way.
“Mostly it’s just believing in myself,” she said.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.