Athletes from all six Bay Valley Athletic League schools enjoyed victory in at least one track and field event, but Heritage came away on top at the BVAL Championship Meet at Freedom High School.
The Patriots dominated the girls varsity event on May 7, posting 197.5 points. No other school in the league was within even 100 points, as Deer Valley’s 77 points were good enough for second. The boys event was a little closer, with Heritage posting 175.5 points. But that was still comfortably ahead of second place Pittsburg, who finished with 129.5.
Of the 14 individual events for BVAL girls, half were won by the Patriots. Boding even better for the future is that none of those winners are seniors. Junior Jasper Villanueva and sophomore Guinn Herron both won two events. Villanueva won the high jump (4 feet 8 inches) and pole vault (8 feet), while Herron also won in the 100-meter hurdles (15.81) and the long jump (18 feet, 1.5 inches). Other Heritage winners were juniors Kimora Mclemore and Allison Wedleigh, as well as freshman Kylie Wisley. Mclemore won the shot put (36 feet, 8 inches), Wedleigh won the triple jump (33 feet, 5.5 inches) and Kylie Wisley won the 3,200-meter race (12:15.46).
While the overall girls event belonged to Heritage, the sprints belonged to Deer Valley -- specifically Wolverines senior, Deserey Bryant. Bryant swept the 100- and 200-meter races, winning in 12.17 and 25.57 respectively. She was also a part of Deer Valley’s 4x100 relay team. Bryant ran the opening leg and was followed by seniors Leloni and Teloni Ervin, with sophomore Joi-Lyn Haulcy running the anchor for the Wolverine win (49.58).
Bryant, Ervin and Ervin also ran in the same order in the 4x400 relay. There, sophomore Keneyia Hall ran anchor, delivering Deer Valley another win (4:11.68).
Pittsburg was the only other BVAL school with more than one winner in a girls event. Like Heritage, all of the Pirates league champions will be back. Sophomore Milani Bell won the 400-meter race (59.32), freshman Anaya Russell crossed first in the 300-meter hurdles (48.33) and junior Lauren Lemire won the discus (123 feet, 10 inches).
Freedom senior Kylee Denver won the 800-meter race (2:23.63) while Liberty junior Rylee Guinn won the 1,600-meter event (5:24.97).
Heritage and Pittsburg athletes generally found the winner’s circle in the boys events. Each school had league champions in six events -- with both winning five individual events and a relay.
The longer-distance races were more favorable to the Patriots. Senior Morel Ombougno won at 400 meters (50.74), Dominic DePiero won the 1,600 meters (4:27.12) and senior James Woolery won the 3200 meter-race (10:01.49). Heritage Seniors Zachary Carroll won the 300-meter hurdles (40.68) while senior Dinari Washington took first place in pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches). Additionally, junior Jordan Maldonado, Carroll, Ombougno, freshman Jordan Green won the 4x400 relay (3:30.20).
Like the girls event, the 100- and 200-meter races were won by the same person. For the boys, it was Pittsburg junior Zach Card, who won both the 100 (10.84) and 200 (22.03). Pirates senior Joseph Quinn was a star in the field events, winning the discus (134 feet, 9 inches) and high jump (5 feet, 8 inches).
Pittsburg sophomore LaRico Tezeno won the 110 hurdles (16.07). Tezeno also led off the 4x100 relay for the Pirates and was followed by Card, junior Keynan Higgins and senior Dearen Idahosa, who ran the anchor leg and crossed the finish line first in the Pittsburg victory (42.38).
The seniors dominated the remaining four events -- three of them were from the host school. Freedom’s Wyatt Erickson won the 800-meter race (1:59.89) while fellow Falcons senior Aaron Martinez and Shamond Brooks won the shot put (48 feet, 5.5 inches) and long jump (22 feet, 8.5 inches), respectively. Jorge Hernandez recorded Antioch’s lone victory at the event, winning the triple jump (44 feet, 2.75 inches).
Next up is the North Coast Section Tri-Valley Championship, which will also be hosted at Freedom on May 14. After that will be the NCS Meet of Champions on May 21, held at Dublin High School. The State Championship Meet will be held the following weekend at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
