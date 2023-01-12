After losing four of their last five games, the Heritage Patriots boys basketball team hosted the Vacaville Bulldogs who had a 12-4 record going into the game. The Patriots pulled off the upset despite squandering an 11-point lead with three minutes left in the game to win 43-41.
Vacaville guard EJ Groves started the game with a bang by driving up the left side of the court and dunking the ball to show the Bulldogs had come to play. However, on the next possession while going up for a rebound, Groves would land hard on his left hand and break his wrist. Despite the injury, the Bulldogs managed to put together a strong first quarter and led 13-8.
Throughout the first half, the Heritage guards suffocated the Bulldogs ball handlers with seniors Devon Rivers and Jeremiah Ruffin forcing several bad passes that would result in fast break opportunities for Heritage. However, even while forcing many turnovers, the Patriots couldn’t cut into the Bulldogs' lead because of their own turnovers, At the half, Heritage still trailed 21-16.
Despite Vacaville entering the game with a strong record, the Patriots managed to keep the deficit under 6 points the entire game. In the third quarter, Heritage went on a run by continuing to force turnovers and play quickly off those turnovers. The Patriots ended the third quarter by taking their first lead of the game, 31-30, going into the final eight minutes.
Into the fourth quarter, the Patriots continued their offensive run for the first five minutes of the quarter taking a 41-30 lead. While the Heritage defense had been strong all night, they were aided by the Bulldogs struggling to hit open jump shots.
However, down 11, the Bulldogs caught fire and stormed back behind a full-court press that gave Heritage the most problems. When the Patriots would inbound the ball, their guards would be immediately trapped by Bulldogs defenders, forcing a turnover.and a layup for Vacaville. The game was now tied at 41 with less than 20 seconds to play in regulation.
The Patriots added on two points with free throws to retake a two-point lead with just eight seconds to play. The Bulldogs had one last chance to tie it with a two-pointer, or win it with a three-pointer. On the inbounds play after a timeout, guard Jake Knight was all alone on the right wing inside the three-point arc looking to tie it but couldn’t secure the pass as it went through his legs and the clock ran out.
Brooks Davis, Jordan Ratchford and Ruffin all scored double-digit points with Ruffin also adding on seven steals. Head Coach Carly Perales was pleased with his team's performance, saying he felt it was a great way for the team to gain momentum going into league play.
Heritage, 6-10, opens league play on Wednesday, Jan. 11, against the Freedom Falcons with a tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
