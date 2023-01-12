Heritage Patriots logo

After losing four of their last five games, the Heritage Patriots boys basketball team hosted the Vacaville Bulldogs who had a 12-4 record going into the game. The Patriots pulled off the upset despite squandering an 11-point lead with three minutes left in the game to win 43-41.

Vacaville guard EJ Groves started the game with a bang by driving up the left side of the court and dunking the ball to show the Bulldogs had come to play. However, on the next possession while going up for a rebound, Groves would land hard on his left hand and break his wrist. Despite the injury, the Bulldogs managed to put together a strong first quarter and led 13-8.

Throughout the first half, the Heritage guards suffocated the Bulldogs ball handlers with seniors Devon Rivers and Jeremiah Ruffin forcing several bad passes that would result in fast break opportunities for Heritage. However, even while forcing many turnovers, the Patriots couldn’t cut into the Bulldogs' lead because of their own turnovers, At the half,  Heritage still trailed 21-16.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription