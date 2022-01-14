Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 9:55 am
The Heritage High School varsity cheer team recently won the Deer Valley Competition. “Great job girls,” said the team in a statement. (It’s) wonderful to see your hard work paying off.”
