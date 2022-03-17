The girls volleyball team at Heritage High that coach Janet Hannigan guided to the Bay Valley Athletic League title in the fall was full of players with deep experience in the sport. The boys team that Hannigan is coaching in the spring is different.
A season ago, the Patriots went 4-1, finishing second in the league to BVAL champion, Deer Valley. Four players return from that squad. Three of them -- Jake Palmer, Zane LaBute and Lyndon Soria -- are seniors. The fourth player, sophomore Luke Simone, played on the varsity team as a freshman last season but is playing a new position.
Hannigan made a point last season of giving that team’s seniors a lot of playing time. The overall lack of experience has Hannigan unsure of what the team is now. But from what she’s seen in practices, as well as a 3-1 victory over Tracy’s West High School in the first match of the season, Hannigan is also upbeat about what could be ahead.
“I think it’s kind of hard to tell,” Hannigan said of the team. “Everybody’s level is going to be down this year. That’s kind of the vibe I’m feeling. There’s a lack of experience. Last year we tended to play the seniors more since they missed the whole junior season. The current guys didn’t get the same experience.”
One of the keys for Heritage this year will be the development of the young players. Simone is one of three sophomores on the varsity team. The others are starting setter Christian Basa, Titan Smallwood and Demetrios Basa. With four sophomores on the varsity team, that also makes the progress of the junior varsity team important, the coach said.
“I’m feeling optimistic about the teams -- both varsity and JV,” Hannigan said. “I talked more and more to the JV coach about how she’s feeling, and she’s super excited. That makes me feel really excited about our future. What’s on JV will be with the current guys on varsity. It could be something special down the road.”
“For this year, there’s potential,” she added. “There’s a lot to work on. But the blocking looks good – which is unusual for this time of the year.”
The potential shows up not only with the young players, but also players like Patrick Aiello. Aiello starred on Heritage’s league championship-winning water polo team in the fall, winning the BVAL MVP. In his first three years, Aiello swam for the Patriots in the spring. This year, he decided to try water polo. Hannigan has been impressed by how well he’s picked up on things but has also learned from someone with a different point of view.
To that end, two recent Heritage players are coaching with Hannigan. One is Tanner Hartwig, who was the setter on the 2021 team and graduated last year. The other is Devin Bradley, who is still a senior and played on the girls team in the fall.
“They’re seeing it from a coaching point of view,” Hannigan said. “It’s been good. We’re all learning together. It makes it fresh. Between the three of us, it’s good. I see a player’s perspective a little more.”
Hannigan has also been enthused by the skill, effort and attitude that she’s seen from juniors Luke Wegenke and AJ Ray, as well as senior Marcello Santoleri, who’s a transfer from Freedom.
A tournament that Hannigan is looking forward to is the Stockton Classic, which will be played on Saturday. That will give the Patriots a chance to see teams from areas like Clovis, Sacramento, Lodi and Stockton. It was one of the few events played in 2020 before the season was shut down.
The league season will begin for Heritage on Tuesday, March 29 with a 6 p.m. road game at Pittsburg. The Patriots will have their first BVAL home game on Thursday, March 31, against Freedom at 6 p.m.
“We work on setting individual goals before each game and practice,” Hannigan said. “Hopefully before practices, they are looking at one thing to work on rather than everything.
“I can’t guarantee that we’ll be top of the league this year -- but that will always be the goal,” the coach added. I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but who knows? I have high standards. I know other coaches that have high standards try to squeeze the most out of their players. That’s exactly what I’m going to try to do this year.”
