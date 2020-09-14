Ella Simone

Press file photo 

Heritage High School water polo star Ella Simone recently committed to play at Fresno State University.

The three-time first-team all-league member has led her squad to a 53-25 record over three seasons, including an 18-1 mark in league play; three playoff appearances and one North Coast Section team title.

“I chose Fresno State because it was really important to me to be able to play the sport I love and still focus on my future, and I am going to be able to do that at Fresno State,” Simone state in a statement released by the Heritage Athletics. “I’m so excited to be a Bulldog.”

If all goes as planned, Simone will have one more season to play for the Patriots, with the team scheduled to begin official practices in mid-December.

