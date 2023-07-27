High school football teams cope with heat as training camp looms
Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Heat safety remains one of the top priorities for football coaches throughout the country, let alone here in Brentwood, as numerous teams get ready to put on the pads to start training camp.

As both football programs at Heritage and Liberty count down the days to training camp, heat safety remains a priority for the head coaches of both teams.

“I have been coaching in East County for 30 years. It’s always been hot out here,” Heritage head coach Dave Fogelstrom said.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.