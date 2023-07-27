High school football teams cope with heat as training camp looms

Heat safety remains one of the top priorities for football coaches throughout the country, let alone here in Brentwood, as numerous teams get ready to put on the pads to start training camp.
As both football programs at Heritage and Liberty count down the days to training camp, heat safety remains a priority for the head coaches of both teams.
“I have been coaching in East County for 30 years. It’s always been hot out here,” Heritage head coach Dave Fogelstrom said.
“(The heat) is something that we have to deal with a lot more here, especially in Brentwood,” Liberty head coach Mike Cable said.
Brentwood received a bit of a break from the heat as temperatures dropped below triple digits this week for an entire week for the first time since mid-June. Last weekend saw four straight days of temperatures over 100 degrees with last Friday and Saturday topping out at 106, according to The Weather Channel.
With the heat in mind and in preparation of more to come next month and into the beginning of the season in September, both programs are taking necessary steps to not only prepare their players for training camp in the August heat, but to also prevent any heat-related illness before it can even come up, coaches said.
Both teams are slowly introducing equipment in phases, a new rule allowed by the California Interscholastic Federation this year. The organzation said it allowed players to get their helmets in July in an effort to prepare them for training camp with gear on.
Liberty practiced in helmets for the first time on Monday; Heritage has practiced in helmets as well. Traditionally, players got all of their pads at once, usually on the day before or the first day of training camp.
“This will allow them to acclimate to the heat in preparation for wearing full pads in August,” Fogelstrom said. “The science is pretty clear that this period of getting used to pads and heat will lower the risk of problems when those 100-degree days hit in mid-August.”
The programs also are adjusting practice accordingly, depending on the heat. “When it does get hot we’ll modify the amount of conditioning we’ll do or the intensity of practice,” Cable said. “We’ll also give frequent water breaks, and if it gets to a certain point we’ll take the shade or we’ll go inside, which is air conditioned and do film or chalk talk.”
Heat-illness prevention comes down to education, coaches said. Both coaches said they remind their players about staying hydrated throughout the day and the importance of eating properly, especially with school starting next week at both campuses.
“With technology now I can send out reminders and texts about hydrating throughout the day before I ever see them,” Fogelstrom said. “The kids are also great at bringing their own water to weights and field work.”
Cable added: “We educate them about the importance of getting a nice sleep and eating well. “To transition all of a sudden now it’s time to get up and go to school, it’s a different demand that’s going to take some time for them to get acclimated to. We’re aware of it and we’re conscious of it. It’s difficult sometimes, and again, they’re still just kids. To be out here in pads when it’s 100-plus degrees and you’re on the turn, which adds another 10, 15 degrees and you’re running, they may not be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion as much as we just say it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.