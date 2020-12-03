The planned upcoming high school sports season and associated practices will likely be on hold until the state issues updated youth sports guidance next year, California’s high school sports governing body announced Dec. 1.
The move likely means the start of the fall sports season, including full practices — slated to include cross-country, football, water polo and girls’ volleyball — won’t be allowed to begin in mid-December, as was planned earlier this year.
“Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 infections, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has postponed the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance,” the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) said in a statement. “The California Interscholastic Federation does not expect the CDPH will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest.”
The CIF’s statement also revealed boys’ volleyball, initially slated for the fall season, will now move to spring.
Additionally, all fall regional and state championship events will also be cancelled. At a local level, this involves cross-country, football, girls’ volleyball and water polo.
“By canceling regional and state championship events, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with regional and state postseason play for a limited number of schools,” the CIF’s statement reads.
The CIF move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, with 1,225,189 confirmed California cases to date, which includes 12,221 newly recorded confirmed cases on Nov. 30 alone, the California Department of Public Health announced on Dec. 1. To date, 19,211 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state.
“The CIF is confident this decision is a necessary and reasonable action for our member schools, student athletes and school communities in light of the current statewide crisis,” the CIF statement reads. “This revision to the CIF State 2020-21 Season 1 (fall) Sports calendar offers sections and leagues the flexibility and needed time to plan for the return to practice and competition once updated guidance is provided by the CDPH.”
Bay Valley Athletic League coaches reached this week expressed a range of emotions, from disappointment to a steadfast commitment to remain upbeat about the unfortunate situation.
“I have been a head coach now for 10 months and have never had an official practice,” said Heritage head football coach Dave Fogelstrom. “Our players have literally been lifting and training with starts and stops since last February. By the time a season comes around, it will have been a calendar year for them and for me. We have not lost any momentum because my coaching staff has been energetic and fully committed to the upcoming season, whenever it comes. The delay is disappointing, but we all saw it coming, and we prepared our players for it several weeks ago. We are blessed with an incredible group of players who don’t care when the season comes, but they just desperately want one in any shape or form, even if that means just league games.”
To read the CIF’s complete statement, visit https://www.cifstate.org/covid-19/12.1.20_release.
