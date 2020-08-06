With the return of high school sports hopefully just a few months away, teams are slowly starting to release their revised schedules.
In the wake of the state’s attempts to control the spread of the coronavirus, California’s high school sports governing body has ruled that the school year’s typical three sports seasons will be condensed into two — fall and spring — with official first day of practice dates not beginning for in-season sports until December at the earliest.
The fall sports lineup, including cross country, football and boys’ and girls’ volleyball and water polo, will generally run from mid-December to March or April.
The packed spring sports schedule, including baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, stunt cheer, girls’ and boys’ golf, girls’ and boys’ soccer, swimming, girls’ and boys’ tennis, track and field and wrestling commence in February or March and possibly run until late June.
The reworked plans are contingent upon COVID-19 case metrics.
Currently, it’s unclear when organized team activities will resume in the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD).
Contra Costa County and the district were allowing schools to conduct small, 12-player outdoor sport camps, but those activities have since been halted after three district students tested positive for COVID-19, apparently contracted outside of their county health services-approved workout pods.
The school announced the team will play home games against Granada (Jan. 15), James Logan (Jan. 29), Berkeley (Feb. 5), Deer Valley (Feb. 19) and Pittsburg (Feb. 26). Away games are scheduled for Jan. 8 against Dublin, Jan. 22 against Gregori-Modesto, Mar. 5 against Freedom, Mar. 12 against Antioch and Mar. 19 against Liberty, which will then conclude their regular season.
Heritage head coach Dave Fogelstrom said prior to the activity stoppage, the team spent the summer in isolated pods of 10 to 12 players moving through conditioning and teaching stations. An estimated 55 kids a night showed up, broken up into five separate groups.
“We just pray that they can get a safe season,” Fogelstrom said recently. “They (the players) have earned it.”
The Bay Valley Athletic League schedule opens Feb. 19, with Deer Valley at Heritage; Liberty at Antioch and Freedom at Pittsburg.
Feb. 26 will feature Pittsburg at Heritage; Deer Valley at Liberty and Antioch at Freedom.
Come March 5, Liberty heads to Pittsburg and Heritage goes to Freedom. The Antioch at Deer Valley contest will occur on March 6.
March 12 will roll in with Heritage at Antioch; Freedom at Liberty and Pittsburg at Deer Valley.
The league season concludes March 19 with Heritage at Liberty and Freedom at Deer Valley. Pittsburg travels to Antioch the following day, March 20.
The first official basketball practice isn’t slated until mid-March, but the revised league schedule appears set.
The league schedule will tip off on April 27, with Heritage at Freedom; Liberty at Deer Valley and Pittsburg at Antioch.
Other key matchup dates include: Freedom clashing with Liberty on April 29; Heritage traveling to Liberty on May 11; Freedom going to Heritage on May 13; Liberty traveling to Freedom on May 18; and Liberty concluding the regular season at Heritage on May 27.
The league season opens on April 28 at Antioch High School, with Deer Valley vs. Liberty, Heritage versus Antioch; Liberty versus Freedom and Freedom versus Antioch.
May 5 at Deer Valley will feature Freedom versus Heritage; Heritage versus Deer Valley; Antioch versus Liberty and Liberty versus Deer Valley.
May 12 will roll in At Heritage High School, with Antioch versus Freedom; Deer Valley versus Liberty; Freedom versus Deer Valley and Liberty versus Heritage.
May 19 at Freedom will see Deer Valley versus Antioch; Heritage versus Freedom; Antioch versus Heritage and Liberty versus Freedom
The regular season concludes with Heritage versus Deer Valley; Antioch versus Liberty; Deer Valley versus Freedom and Heritage versus Liberty on May 26 at Liberty.
The Press will continue to publish released schedules upon their availability.
