A different kind of wrestling match

Photo by Rene De Amaral

Contra Costa and Alameda County high school wrestlers were the first Team USA stop for Team Japan in the California USA Cultural Exchange Program.

The East Bay wrestlers looked at their schedule and knew immediately that something was different. They just did not know how different.

The California USA Wrestling Cultural Exchange Program, as part of the Japan-U.S. High School Goodwill International Exchange, resumed Thursday Jan. 5 after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the first round, Mount Diablo Wrestling Association (MDWA) hosted one of the teams from Japan as part of a dual, also known as scrimmage, at Liberty High School.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription