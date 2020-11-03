A trio of highly touted Heritage athletes recently announced their intentions to join college squads.
Pitcher Felix Dominguez
Senior pitcher Felix Dominguez recently announced his commitment to Minot State University in North Dakota.
“I’d like to thank my parents, HS coach Kevin, coach Roney, Marcale Wallace, CBA Baseball and all the others who supported me along the way,” he said. “Now onto the next chapter in my life.”
The 6-foot-1 right-hander’s fast ball was clocked at 88 miles per hour this past fall, according to the California Baseball Academy USA.
Dominguez was elevated to the varsity squad his sophomore season, where he struck out two in four innings pitched, according to Maxpreps.com
He snuck in three appearances during his junior season before the campaign was halted by the pandemic. In three appearances, he went 1-0 and struck out two.
Third baseman Tianna Bell
Junior third baseman Tianna Bell has verbally committed to the University of California, Berkeley.
Bell hit .479 with 46 RBI, 45 hits and a .505 on-base percentage in 28 games for the Patriots her freshman season, earning a spot on the All-Bay Valley Athletic League first team.
The Patriots played only two games in Bell’s sophomore campaign before the season was shut down by the pandemic.
Golfer Arman Bajwa
Senior Arman Bajwa, a 2019 all-league first-team member, has announced that he intends to join Holy Names University in Oakland.
Bajwa has had a slew of achievements during his high school career, including medaling with a top-10 finish at the Livermore Cowboy Classic in 2020; helping the team finish second at the Monarch Bay Spring Classic in 2019; and helping the team win the Gambetta Invitational at the Lone Tree Golf Course the same year. The Patriots have also won the league title every year since 2016.
