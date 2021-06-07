Devin Carson

Deer Valley guard Devin Carson (seen here last season) was recently named this season's Bay Valley Athletic League MVP. The junior averaged 23.4 points per game.

The Bay Valley Athletic League has announced its all-league squads for season 2, which included basketball, water polo, soccer, volleyball, golf, softball, baseball and track and field. The Press will print the teams over the next few issues.

Boys basketball

MVP-Deer Valley junior Devin Carson

First team-Julian Costa, Kai Martin, Liberty; Isaiah Hinds, Lamar Murphy, Heritage; Luis Acosta, Deer Valley

Second team-Mark Wallace, Pittsburg; Josh Clark, Devean Hinton, Liberty; Dominic Andrews, Antioch; John MacKay, Heritage

Honorable mention-Amari Joyner, Deer Valley; Jamar Collins, Pittsburg; Isaiah Pino, Antioch; Christian Wise, Heritage; Joshua Williams, Freedom; Demari Woods, Freedom

Sportsmanship award-Nicholas Riva, Antioch; Johnny Ajani Roberts, Deer Valley; Rochea Butler, Freedom; Emeka Okaforize, Heritage; Connor Boyle, Liberty; Vincent Bellin, Pittsburg

