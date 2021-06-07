The Bay Valley Athletic League has announced its all-league squads for season 2, which included basketball, water polo, soccer, volleyball, golf, softball, baseball and track and field. The Press will print the teams over the next few issues.
Boys basketball
MVP-Deer Valley junior Devin Carson
First team-Julian Costa, Kai Martin, Liberty; Isaiah Hinds, Lamar Murphy, Heritage; Luis Acosta, Deer Valley
Second team-Mark Wallace, Pittsburg; Josh Clark, Devean Hinton, Liberty; Dominic Andrews, Antioch; John MacKay, Heritage
Honorable mention-Amari Joyner, Deer Valley; Jamar Collins, Pittsburg; Isaiah Pino, Antioch; Christian Wise, Heritage; Joshua Williams, Freedom; Demari Woods, Freedom
Sportsmanship award-Nicholas Riva, Antioch; Johnny Ajani Roberts, Deer Valley; Rochea Butler, Freedom; Emeka Okaforize, Heritage; Connor Boyle, Liberty; Vincent Bellin, Pittsburg
