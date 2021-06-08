The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its girls basketball all-stars.
MVP
Julie Ramirez, senior Heritage
First team
Milan Tuttle, Heritage; Jewell Quick, Liberty; Jabria Wade, Antioch; Busola Ayiloge, Freedom; Amanda Muse, Heritage
Second team
Megan Ramirez, Liberty; Pamela Allen, Pittsburg; Mahala LaFrades, Freedom; Ella Roberts, Heritage; Mikayla Thomas, Antioch
Honorable mention
Zeni Purge, Heritage; Arianna Silva, Pittsburg; Alayah Flucus, Freedom; Jaina Torres, Rylie Manke, Liberty; Maddy Olavides, Deer Valley
Sportsmanship Award
Zaniya Simpson, Antioch; Maddy Olavides, Deer Valley; Olivia Yasutake, Freedom; Alaina Ahrens, Heritage; Anaiah Bartolo, Pittsburg
