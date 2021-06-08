Milan Tuttle

Photo by Ken Boone

Heritage High School's Milan Tuttle puts up a shot during the Patriots win over Liberty this season. Tuttle was named to the all-league first team.

The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its girls basketball all-stars.

MVP

Julie Ramirez, senior Heritage

First team

Milan Tuttle, Heritage; Jewell Quick, Liberty; Jabria Wade, Antioch; Busola Ayiloge, Freedom; Amanda Muse, Heritage

Second team

Megan Ramirez, Liberty; Pamela Allen, Pittsburg; Mahala LaFrades, Freedom; Ella Roberts, Heritage; Mikayla Thomas, Antioch

Honorable mention

Zeni Purge, Heritage; Arianna Silva, Pittsburg; Alayah Flucus, Freedom; Jaina Torres, Rylie Manke, Liberty; Maddy Olavides, Deer Valley

Sportsmanship Award

Zaniya Simpson, Antioch; Maddy Olavides, Deer Valley; Olivia Yasutake, Freedom; Alaina Ahrens, Heritage; Anaiah Bartolo, Pittsburg

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags