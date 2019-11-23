Liberty High School’s football season came to a close in a 21-14 loss to Pittsburg Saturday night in a North Coast Section Division 1 semifinal.
The game-clinching score came on James Battle III's 77-yard catch and run one play into the fourth quarter, putting Pittsburg up 21-14.
The second-seed Pirates (11-1, 5-0 in league play) will now play for a section title against vaunted top-seed De La Salle at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Dublin High School.
The Spartans ( 11-1) have won 27 straight North Coast Section championships.
Liberty ends its season 10-2 and 4-1 in league play. The Lions only two losses came to Pittsburg.
