The Brentwood Pony Softball League launched its first traveling all-star team this summer.
The 12 girls on the team were nominated by their coaches in the in-house league, then tried out for the all-star team. Though the team, composed of girls age 9 and 10, had been playing separately for weeks, they were able to practice together only one time before hitting their first tournament in Danville last weekend.
“We kind of got thrown in the fire because this all came together really quick,” said Coach Abel Ordaz. “The girls did great for it having been their first game. They grew over the tournament. It was a total of six games, and they just got better and better as the tournament progressed … we were all very happy with how they did and they played against teams who already had tournament experience.”
The traveling team will spend its short summer break playing softball from Sacramento down to Southern California before the season wraps up. Ordaz said he was excited to be part of a growing league filling a need in East County. Previously, Oakley and Antioch had leagues, but Brentwood did not.
“We want Brentwood to be represented,” said Ordaz. “Brentwood has never had a girls softball program. They had softball through the rec program, but not a competitive team. This is the first time Brentwood has a program designated for girls trying to elevate themselves as softball players.”
For more information, visit www.bpbl.org.
