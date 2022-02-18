Coming off of a 5-0 record in the Bay Valley Athletic League regular season and winning the league tournament, Liberty’s boys basketball team sought to keep the momentum going against Irvington in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Playoffs. That’s exactly what the Lions did.
Liberty, seeded No. 4, struggled in the early minutes against the No. 13 seeded Vikings. The Lions shook off those early struggles, though, and by halftime, led 27-23. Liberty opened things up by outscoring Irvington 25-5 in the fourth quarter and went on to a 64-37 victory.
“I’ve known Ron for a long time, he does a great job,” Lions coach Jon Heinz said of Ron Littleton, Irvington’s head coach. “You could tell they did a great job scouting us and all of our sets on offense and defense.”
Junior guard Julian Costa led Liberty in scoring with 22 points. Junior forward Miles Lawrence had 10, sophomore guard Tano Montez finished with 8 as did fellow sophomore guard Gavin Cook-Whisenton. Heinz credited Cook-Whisenton’s defense as “the reason we won the game.”
With a big lead, Heinz got to empty the bench in the fourth quarter, something he was happy to do.
“I started two sophomores and two juniors,” Heinz said. “It was great getting young guys experience and getting the freshmen in the game. That’s experience to carry us forward because we’ve got most of these guys coming back.”
As is so often the case in the postseason, the road will only get tougher for Liberty. The Lions will have the home-court advantage again, though. They’ll host No. 5 Moreau Catholic in the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 18 for a 7 p.m. game. The Mariners earned their spot in the quarterfinals with a 70-33 win over No. 12 Castro Valley.
“We’re 19-4, they’re 23-4, they’re senior-dominated and we’re young,” Heinz said. “It will be a great battle, a big test for us to put our name on the map. But it’s good to see us on a run this year because we’ll be good next year. This is just giving us experience.”
The young Liberty team gained some experience with the must-win format in the BVAL Tournament. Normally, the BVAL champion is decided in the regular season. But this year, the regular season had to be reduced to a single round-robin. Furthermore, with COVID-19 and quarantines still lingering, teams weren’t guaranteed to be at their best during the one regular season game against a given league opponent.
So, while Heinz normally supports the idea of a 10-game regular season deciding the league champion, he was on board with having a league tournament this year.
After earning a first-round bye, Liberty opened the tournament in the semifinals against Deer Valley. The Lions controlled the game throughout and defeated the Wolverines, 76-55. Lawrence had 22 to lead Liberty in that game, three other teammates were in double digits and the bench had a deep output in that game, as well.
That set the Lions up with a game against Heritage. Not only are the two teams rivals but they play drastically different styles. Liberty prefers high-scoring games in the 70s while Heritage’s game will have the winning team at no more than 50. It was a Heritage game early, with the score at 10-6 after the first quarter and Liberty up 23-16 at halftime. Eventually, the Lions opened things up with their full-court press and pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 58-40.
“If we had a 10-game league season, we would have definitely won league,” Heinz said. “But if Heritage had won that last game they would have won the league at 5-2 while we would have been 6-1. But it did put us in the good mode.”
Heinz credited Lawrence, Costa and Cook-Whisenton for their steady play throughout the season, especially in the later games. But he also lauded the team’s depth and closeness.
“It’s the most fun group I’ve ever coached,” he said. “They’re really close. They all hang out together. We don’t have egos. They share the ball. Even the leading scorers are not ball dominant. They move the ball and happen to get shots. They’re a pleasure to coach.”
