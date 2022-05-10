Deer Valley tennis singles player Alex Scott recently won the Bay Valley Athletic League title, while Scott's teammates Carlo Buenconsejo and Noah Florentes took home the doubles crown. Both Scott and the Buenconsejo-Florentes team advanced to the North Coast Section tournament but were defeated in the first round. Archie Williams High School's Jake Magnusson bested Scott, while Alameda High School's Mason Conlin and Julian Morris defeated Buenconsejo and Florentes.
Deer Valley tennis team shines during league championship tournament
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Does Oakley need a new library?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Byron Hot Springs may get some repairs
- Contra Costa County County residents dispose of 584 pounds of drugs on National Take Bay Day
- Veteran Liberty boys volleyball team makes school history
- Contra Costa County launches initiative to eliminate preventable COVID-19 deaths
- Los Medanos College opens Brentwood Center campus
- Brentwood Community Chorus to sing live for first time in 3 years
- Heritage students take first place in UC Berkeley Bioengineering Honor Society Competition
- A sweet treat ‘tuk-tuk’ is Brentwood bound
- Freedom High School wins North Coast Section stunt cheer championship
- Bay Valley Athletic League divers make a splash at league championship meet
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Marsh Creek Road motorcycle crash
- See how many historic sites in California are at risk of flooding
- 10 interstate highways with the most fatalities
- [Photos] A sweet treat tuk tuk is Brentwood bound
- [Photos] Ribbon cut on Los Medanos College Brentwood Center
- Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Visalia
- [Photos] Delta Breeze lacrosse
- [Photos] Alexis Gabe news conference
- [Photos] North Coast Section Stunt Cheer Championship
- [Photos] May 2022 Pets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.