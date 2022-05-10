Deer Valley tennis singles player Alex Scott recently won the Bay Valley Athletic League title, while Scott's teammates Carlo Buenconsejo and Noah Florentes took home the doubles crown. Both Scott and the Buenconsejo-Florentes team advanced to the North Coast Section tournament but were defeated in the first round. Archie Williams High School's Jake Magnusson bested Scott, while Alameda High School's Mason Conlin and Julian Morris defeated Buenconsejo and Florentes.

