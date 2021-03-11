Bay Valley Athletic League football teams are scheduled for action this week for the first time since late 2019.
Freedom welcomes Campolindo High on March 12, at 7 p.m., while Heritage hosts Granada on March 13, at 7 p.m.
All involved teams didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
The gridiron action really picks up the following week, when Deer Valley travels to Heritage, Liberty goes to Antioch and Freedom heads to Pittsburg.
