Vanessa Strong, a 2018 Freedom High School graduate and star softball player, has announced she will join the University of the Pacific softball squad. She initially signed with the Southern Utah University softball team but redshirted last season due to injury. The four-year varsity high school standout was stellar for Freedom, compiling 63 starts with a 0.78 career ERA, in addition to at least four no-hitters and two perfect games.
Former Falcon softball star to transfer to University of the Pacific
