After posting a 5-0 record in Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) matches during the regular season, Freedom’s wrestling team needed to finish second or better at the BVAL Championship on Thursday, Feb. 13 to clinch a league title.
The Falcons got what they needed and more.
Freedom had a dominant effort at BVALs. The Falcons had a wrestler qualify for the North Coast Section (NCS) Championships — accomplished by finishing third or better in the weight class — in 12 of the 14 weight classes. Seven Freedom wrestlers reached the BVAL finals, while five of them won.
That performance was good enough for the Falcons to win the BVAL tournament and finish the season with a league championship.
“I can’t stress enough how much of a team effort this season has been from the staff, the wrestlers and the parent support. We always have someone stepping up at the right time,” coach Aaron Perez said. “Many of our first year and JV wrestlers have been called upon to step in for varsity competition and we rarely hear any complaints.”
Julian Ablang (106 pounds), Albert Truong (126 pounds), Logan Corrion (132 pounds), Dante Benedetti (152 pounds) and Caleb Hunter (285 pounds) all won their respective weight classes at the BVAL tournament.
Jerimiah Rivera (113 pounds) and Josh Wiens (195), meanwhile, were both runners-up. Freedom’s NCS delegation will be rounded out by Joaquin Garibay (120 pounds), Zach Hammerschmidt (138 pounds), Jayden Loehnig (170 pounds), Andrew Duoblys (182 pounds) and Ryan Wilmes (220 pounds) who all finished third.
“Our whole lineup has impressed the coaching staff,” Perez added. “Out of 14 weight classes, I would say only about half are true varsity wrestlers with a year or more of experience. The rest are hard workers with a bright future in this sport if they can embrace the lifestyle of being a wrestler.”
Next up for those wrestlers is the NCS Championship Meet, which will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at James Logan High School in Union City. Wrestlers who finish in the top three at NCS will advance to the 2020 CIF State Wrestling Championships, held at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield from Thursday, Feb. 27, through Saturday, Feb. 29.
While Perez was pleased with the effort of the team during the regular season, the coach doesn’t want to see his wrestlers letting up now.
“Now that the team portion of our season is over, I expect and hope that our wrestlers go out and compete like very match is their last,” he said. “We always preach growth and peaking at the right time in the season, and I can see that happening over the next two weeks on our road to state. Whether working through a plateau or continuing to build off of the momentum of the season, our staff expects nothing less but 100% effort on the mat. We don’t want these guys to let the foot off the gas because we’ve had a solid season, we want to finish strong.”
Other league tournament winners
113 - Hunter Holgium - Heritage
120 - Caleb Waller - Heritage
138 - Francis Ricigliano - Liberty
145 - Evan Griffiths - Liberty
160 - David Bascomb - Pittsburg
170 - Tim Welch - Liberty
182 - Logan Morris - Liberty
195 - Nicholas Oropeza - Pittsburg
220 - Keoni Washington - Pittsburg
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.