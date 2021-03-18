The Heritage football team waited 16 months to return to the field to play a game — and the Patriots did not let the opportunity escape them.
Heritage sophomore running back Devon Rivers carried the ball 20 times for 267 yards and four touchdowns — the second most single-game yards in school history. The Patriots defense held Granada to a single score en route to a 46-6 Heritage win in Dave Fogelstrom’s head coaching debut for the Patriots.
“These kids have lived in the weight room,” Fogelstrom said. “They wanted to really come out and set a tone and let everyone know that things are a little different around here. We are playing with great effort, and I am completely proud of my coaching staff and these kids.”
Coming off a 2-8 season under former head coach Don Sanders, Rivers wasted little time showing that the Patriots future is bright.
The sophomore back — son of former NFL running back Ron Rivers and brother of former Freedom High and Fresno State University star Ronnie Rivers — picked up an errant first-drive snap and zig-zagged his way through the Granada defense and into open field for a 69-yard touchdown to put Heritage up 6-0, a lead Heritage wouldn’t relinquish.
Rivers, who entered the game with only 22 career carries for 79 yards, was just getting started.
His 4-yard jaunt late in the first quarter gave Heritage a 19-0 lead. His 15-yard scamper late in the first half upped Heritage’s lead to 32-0, and his 60-yard dash to close the third quarter pushed Heritage’s lead to 46-0.
The entire second half was played with a running clock.
“I just have to thank my O-line,” Rivers said. “I couldn’t have done it without them. I couldn’t have rushed for 270 without them.”
Rivers electric showing took attention away from an otherwise solid team showing.
Senior quarterback Asher Haynes completed an efficient nine of 13 passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.
He also carried the ball eight times for 76 more yards, including 10-yard and 7-yard scores.
Cornerback Jaden Price led the team with five tackles and linebacker Jacob Fucci chipped in with the team’s only sack.
Granada’s lone score came on Anthony Molleson’s 1-yard score late in the fourth quarter.
“For a game that we thought we might not ever get, it couldn’t have gone any better,” Fogelstrom said. “We have a lot of things that we have to clean up in terms of watching the film, but I am happy for these guys, especially my seniors.”
Heritage opens its five-game league schedule on March 19, hosting Deer Valley at 7 p.m.
FREEDOM VS CAMPOLINDO
Last Friday night, the Freedom and Campolindo football teams both celebrated the opportunity to play for the first time since 2019.
But only the Cougars felt the thrill of victory.
1 of 30
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
The Freedom football team fell to Campolindo 27 - 23 in a hard-fought season opener in Oakley, Calif., Friday, March 12, 2021. The fall 2020 schedule was delayed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will result in an abreviated season in which the Falcons will next face Pittsburg in an away game March 19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2021
Campolindo took the lead for the first time midway through the fourth quarter, holding on for a 27-23 victory at Freedom High School.
Cougars senior quarterback Jacob Griessel completed 13 of 25 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns, and senior back Dillan Thoms checked in with 20 carries for 132 yards.
“I think our kids played their tails off tonight,” said Freedom head coach Andrew Cotter. “Hats off to Campolindo. They did a great job. I think it was kind of a coin flip. That’s what high school football is all about.”
Maxwell Weaver’s 42-yard catch-and-run with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter ended up being the Cougars’ clinching score.
Freedom’s last gasp fell short, when Tyler Lepolo’s fourth-down snag came up just inches shy of a first down with under a minute to play, giving the ball back to Campolindo for good.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Lepolo said. “We had a good game plan, it just didn’t happen.”
Lepolo’s 3-yard touchdown catch earlier in the game gave Freedom a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter, and his 8-yard grab with under a minute to go in the first half put Freedom on top 13-6.
But every time it looked like Freedom was set to pull away, Campolindo halted the momentum.
Weaver’s 15-yard catch pulled the Cougars to within 13-12 at halftime. And after Charles Goines’ 3-yard touchdown run put Freedom up 20-12 midway through the third, Campolindo’s Joey Schmidt hauled in a 22-yard score. Weaver scored a two-point conversion to knot the game at 20 late in the third quarter.
Roberto Martinez’s 32-yard field goal put Freedom up 23-20 early in the fourth, but Weaver’s aforementioned 42-yard streaking score put Campolindo up for good, 27-23, less than two game minutes later.
Despite the loss, Cotter said the team was thrilled to be back on the field.
“We get punched in the mouth for 15 months with COVID and all that, and it really feels like tonight has been that first step in dusting ourselves off and getting back to normal,” he said.
Freedom returns to the field at 7 p.m. on March 19 at Pittsburg. Campolindo travels to Benicia the same night for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.