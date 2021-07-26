Heritage junior Amanda Muse played recently on the Nike Nationals 17U Championship-winning CalStars basketball squad, averaging just over four points and four rebounds per game in six games at the Nike Nationals in North Augusta, South Carolina.
Muse finished off the weekend with nine points and nine rebounds in the final game, helping the CalStars defeat the Texas-based CY Fair Elite 64-59 in the Nike Nationals' top Platinum Division 17U championship game.
The championship contest was televised on ESPN 2 on July 25th.
"NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!," wrote Muse on Twitter. " So grateful for my amazing team and coaches who made this possible!"
The CalStars defeated six teams en route to the title, including clubs from New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington and Canada.
The CalStars, an Orinda-based Nike Elite Youth Basketball League-sponsored program founded in 2006, aims to improve the game of basketball from the ground up with an emphasis on training and developing young female athletes into great players.
