Perfection on the court

Heritage’s Alyssa Duran prepares to return a shot during a match against Liberty on the Patriots’ home court in Brentwood this week. The Heritage girls’ tennis team, seeking its ninth consecutive league title this season, appears to be well on its way to achieving that feat. The Patriots have blasted out to a 7-0 team record to start the 10-match season. Heritage has defeated Pittsburg, Deer Valley, and Freedom twice and Liberty once. The Patriots will wrap up the regular season with a match against Liberty and two against Antioch. For a complete schedule, visit https://bit.ly/30NcaCg.

LHS v HHS girls' tennis 20210316

1 of 12

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags