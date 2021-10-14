Players on the Heritage boys water polo team have spent a lot of time in the pool together over the last seven months.
While water polo is normally a fall sport, COVID-19 forced the 2020 season to be played in the spring of 2021. The offseason training program for the fall season began a few weeks later and on Aug. 26, the actual fall season got underway when the Patriots defeated Clayton Valley Charter 17-7. Coach Jeff Russ said that going from one season into another without any substantial offseason is a disadvantage. But Heritage has largely overcome that obstacle.
The Patriots defeated Freedom on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to move to 10-4 overall and 2-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League play.
“I think (the season) has been going pretty well,” said senior Zane LaBute. “We’ve been practicing since mid-June, doing a lot of conditioning and finally getting into the swing of things. We had some issues with some players coming down with COVID. But we’re back at full strength now.”
Statistically, LaBute has been Heritage’s best player. He has 34 goals, 16 assists and 37 steals, all of which lead the team. Fellow senior Patrick Aiello has 22 goals, 10 assists and 20 steals. Juniors Caleb Cayanan and Willie Trapanese both have 19 goals. Cayanan has added 12 assists and 25 steals, while Trapanese has 15 assists and 11 steals.
In addition to having a solid season this year, things also bode well for the future. This year’s team includes five seniors -- LaBute, Aiello, Luke Pathe, Jurell Arana and Denys Chaus. Among the players who figure to return are Cayanan, Trapanese, junior Brayden Geis, sophomore Stephen Pasamonte and freshman Tony Trapanese -- all of whom have scored at least 11 goals this season. Another key returner will be the goalkeeper, junior Braden Madden.
“Next year’s team will be solid, too,” LaBute said. “We have a lot of kids. This is the largest JV program that we’ve had in a while.”
For this year’s team, offense has not been much of a problem. Seven players have already reached double-digits in goals while 13 have at least one goal. The Patriots have reached a double-digit goal total in all but four games and have failed to score nine only twice. Allowing goals has been more of an acknowledged problem. In their four losses, Heritage has surrendered 16, 15, 11 and nine.
“The defense is still a work in progress,” Russ said. “ We’re definitely scoring plenty of goals but defense is something we want to get better at. The guys are having to step up and do stuff that they’re not used to -- and they’re doing much better with that.”
Some big games remain on Heritage’s schedule. One of those is the final game of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Liberty. The Lions defeated the Patriots twice last season to win the BVAL title and Russ noted that, had a North Coast Section postseason taken place, Liberty would likely have gone far.
This year, though, Heritage hopes to get the better of its Brentwood rival and claim another BVAL title. Beyond that, the Patriots have aspirations for a lengthy playoff run.
“We lost BVAL’s last year -- our first goal is to try to win the BVAL Championship,” Aiello said. “Our team has played well against NCS teams that have gone far in the playoffs. So we’re trying to make a good playoff run at the end of the season.”
The Patriots hope that how the remaining games are played is what’s remembered beyond what the scoreboard shows at the end of each game.
“What I really want is for this team to remember the games, remember that we fought through each and every game,” LaBute said. “Regardless of whether we won or lost, we played with our best effort. There were no games when we didn’t put our full effort out.”
To that end, one positive about this season is that there are more opportunities than last year. With the entire fall and winter seasons being wiped out during the 2020-21 school year, all sports were relegated to the spring. Naturally, that created a cramped and abbreviated schedule.
The games that took place in that season also featured few, if any spectators, beyond parents and maybe players from the other water polo teams at the competing schools.
This year, the schedule is full, as are the bleachers. That’s left the players, especially the seniors, happy with the final memories being created.
“Now I’ve been able to see my friends at games and have them come and watch,” LaBute said. “It’s been really awesome to have them and my family there.”
“I’m really grateful for it,” Aiello added. “Last year, junior year, it wasn’t terrible -- but it didn’t have the real feel of a water polo season. To have it back, feels great to be back with the team and playing a bunch of games. Plus, the memories we make.”
