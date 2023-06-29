Heritage hopes camp leads to NCS berth

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Junior quarterback Austin Peters (center) drops back during the Patriots’ offensive team session during summer camp on Monday.

Although the Heritage Patriots football team hasn’t been an NCS playoff team since 2017, they say they have what it takes to get back there this season.

Head coach Dave Fogelstrom stated clearly that in 2023, even though he doesn’t want to talk about wins and losses: “We’re going to be successful.”

“It’s going to be a little different this year,” senior wideout Brooks Davis said. “I think that it’s just going to make the guys who didn’t play last year have to work even harder to stay in there and win some games.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.