Heritage hopes camp leads to NCS berth

Although the Heritage Patriots football team hasn’t been an NCS playoff team since 2017, they say they have what it takes to get back there this season.
Head coach Dave Fogelstrom stated clearly that in 2023, even though he doesn’t want to talk about wins and losses: “We’re going to be successful.”
“It’s going to be a little different this year,” senior wideout Brooks Davis said. “I think that it’s just going to make the guys who didn’t play last year have to work even harder to stay in there and win some games.”
The Patriots seemed to be on their way back into the postseason last year, starting 5-1 through the first six games including four straight blowouts to start the campaign. However, injuries at key positions plagued the team in the second half of the season and Heritage won just one of their final four games of the campaign, crashing out of postseason contention for the fourth straight full season (not including the shortened 2020-21 COVID spring season).
“Last year we were disappointed because we lost seven starters to injury,” Fogelstrom, entering his fourth year at the helm, said. “That was disappointing for our staff last year because we saw those kids as basically a seven, eight, nine-win group of guys competing for the league championship and then they all got hurt.”
The 2023 version of the Heritage Patriots seem to look a lot different.
Gone are 23 seniors including everybody on defensive and at numerous offensive positions, giving Fogelstrom and the rest of the Patriots staff a sort-of clean, albeit inexperienced, slate to work with.
“If they can show us what they can do, show us their commitment, they’re going to find a spot on the field,” Fogelstrom said. “We’re looking for competitors. We’re looking for guys who want to fight for a job.”
Although he knew that there’s work to be done, Fogelstrom realized the extent of his team’s inexperience entering camp this year heading to a recent 7-on-7 passing tournament at Sacramento State.
“I kind of knew where we were as a group and I asked ‘how many guys have ever been in a varsity passing tournament?’” Fogelstrom said. “It was like 15 percent of the team and then I asked ‘how many guys have started a varsity passing tournament?’ And there was really only one hand that went up and that was last year’s quarterback Austin Peters.”
Peters, a junior, returns under center for his second season. In 10 games last year, he threw for 949 yards, completed just over 50 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
While he seems to be the leader for the job at the moment, fellow junior quarterback Phillip Babbitt, who is entering his first year on varsity, isn’t too far behind. With the junior varsity last year, Babbitt tossed for 1,313 yards with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, including throwing for 305 yards on 21-of-40 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions in a 30-26 loss to Whitney on Sept. 9.
Babbitt got a jumpstart on the competition during spring ball and in the Patriots’ first passing tournament, taking all of the reps while Peters was playing with the baseball team.
The competition between the two could go on through the early weeks of non-conference play as Fogelstrom said that both quarterbacks are expected to play in the team’s opener at Foothill on August 25.
“I’m going to give both of them their shots,” Fogelstrom said. “Both of them have been really positive. Both of them want the job but they also see stuff and help each other out. They’re team-first guys. We have a really good battle going on at quarterback which is just going to make both of them better.”
“They’re hard workers,” Davis said about both quarterbacks. “They’ve been working really hard and I can tell the difference from last year, especially with Austin. It’s been a great process with us both learning and trying to get better and helping each other out.”
Davis, who caught 18 balls for 428 yards with five touchdowns last year, enters his second overall season in football, and already leads what Fogelstrom projected to be an explosive Heritage receiving corps along with Jaxson Wilson and JJ Kinnaird. Tight end Charlie Blaise, who’s continued to impress the staff, according to Fogelstrom, rounds out the potentially strong offense. The Patriots will also have three returning starters on the offensive line, including Santana Roberts, who recently received an offer from Pacific University in Oregon, and Cody Wong, who just received a scholarship offer to the University of Puget Sound.
“We definitely have more experience on offense,” Fogelstrom said. “But guys are going to have to step up on defense and offense.”
Heritage will see a lot of time on the road this season with six of the 10 games away from campus. They’ll open with three of their first four games away from Brentwood before their only home stand at the end of September starting with their non-conference finale vs James Logan (Sept. 22) followed by their Bay Valley Athletic League opener against Antioch a week after (Sept. 29).
One of the biggest tests this season will come in the Brentwood Bowl at Liberty on Nov. 3. The Patriots have dropped six matchups against their Brentwood rivals, seeing their rally fall short last season 35-28.
