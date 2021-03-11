The Liberty and Heritage cross-country teams both emerged victorious in duals last week.
The Liberty girls knocked off Deer Valley 15-40.
The top five finishers were all from Liberty, led by Kiran McWilliams (22:08.0), Keanna Shipley (22:08.2), Sidney Jenks (22:10.8), Karyss Mendes (22:19.8) and Sarah Redman (23:01.2). Deer Valley’s top finisher was Ashley Hernandez (23:09.8). She was followed by seven Wolverines.
The Liberty boys moved past Deer Valley 24-37.
Deer Valley’s Hunter Phillips (16:48.1) took first and fellow Wolverine Daniel Gober (17:51.5) took third, but the race largely belonged to Liberty.
Liberty’s Dylan Baptista (17:20.7) finished second, and the race’s fourth through 11th finishers were from Liberty.
Marcelo Lugo (18:37.2) finished fourth and Austin Niedziejko (19:01.8) fifth.
Liberty is slated to race Heritage on March 10. Results of that race were not available as of press time.
For complete results of the Liberty, Deer Valley clash, visit https://bit.ly/3rBiSHd.
The Heritage varsity girls defeated Freedom, with only Heritage registering a score.
Six of the race’s nine finishers, including the top five, were Patriots.
Renny Buchanan (20:20.90), Chloe Beck (21:30.00, Valeria Espinoza (22:03.90), Chloe Zimmerman (22:07.50) and Laura Armstrong (23:01.10) led the way for Heritage.
The Patriots pack were followed by Freedom’s Talia Brown (24:23.90), Marisol Becerra (24:37.80) and Rebecca Keel (24:49.10).
The Heritage boys got by Freedom 18-41.
James Woolery (16:15.00) and Dominic DePiero (16:30.40) finished one-two for Heritage, with Freedom’s Wyatt Erickson (16:38.20) claiming third.
Heritage’s Calvin Richey (16:54.90) and Jordan Maldonado (16:57.80) rounded out the top five finishers.
Freedom was expected to travel to Pittsburg on March 10. Results of that race were not available as of press time.
For complete results of the Heritage and Freedom dual, see https://bit.ly/30v1Azv.
