Heritage High School logo

The Heritage girls’ tennis team, seeking its ninth consecutive league title this season, appears to be well on its way to achieving that feat.

The Patriots have blasted out to a 6-0 team record to start the ten-match season, winning all matches 9-0.

Heritage has defeated Pittsburg, Deer Valley and Freedom twice. The Patriots wrap up the regular season with two matches each against Liberty and Antioch.

For a complete schedule, visit https://bit.ly/30NcaCg.

