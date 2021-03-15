The Heritage girls’ tennis team, seeking its ninth consecutive league title this season, appears to be well on its way to achieving that feat.
The Patriots have blasted out to a 6-0 team record to start the ten-match season, winning all matches 9-0.
Heritage has defeated Pittsburg, Deer Valley and Freedom twice. The Patriots wrap up the regular season with two matches each against Liberty and Antioch.
For a complete schedule, visit https://bit.ly/30NcaCg.
