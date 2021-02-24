The Liberty boys’ cross-country team dominated Freedom in the season opener at Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Liberty’s Keene Sample finished in first place with a time of 14:55.0 followed by teammate Matias Rogers at 15:02.0 and Falcon Wyatt Erickson at 16.07.8. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Liberty High School cross-country teams waited several months for the opportunity to return to competition last week.
The Lions didn’t let that chance escape them without capturing glory.
The Liberty boys’ and girls’ squads raced to victory, with both Lions teams winning 15-DQ. Freedom didn’t have enough runners to score.
“It’s amazing to be back and be able to do what we love out here,” said Liberty head coach Eric Morford. “Everybody has followed COVID protocol as closely as they can to make this as safe as possible. It’s been tremendous to be able to see them go out there and show themselves how great they can be.”
Racing on a modified track utilizing the Liberty track and campus, the Lions clinched the top six spots in the girls’ race, with junior Kiran McWilliams (19:12.0), sophomore Karyss Mendes (20:04.1) and senior Sidney Jenks (20:19.0) finishing 1-2-3.
The boys were equally impressive, claiming eight of the nine top spots, including the top two positions.
Senior Keene Sample (14:55.0) and sophomore Matias Rogers (15:02.0) crossed 1-2, with Freedom junior Wyatt Erickson (16:07.8) in third.
Liberty sophomore Dylan Baptista (16:31.0) and Lions senior Marcelo Lugo (16:52.1) rounded out the top five.
“It was great to be back in the Liberty uniform with all the boys,” Sample said. “The first two miles we were feeling it. We started to die, but we knew we put in enough training to get us through to the end.”
McWilliams, the girls winner, said that after waiting a year, she wasn’t going to let anything keep her from crossing first.
“Just being able to have the chance to come out and race motivated me and pushed me through the pain,” she said.
Freedom’s top finisher in the girls’ race was seventh-place Talia Brown, finishing in 25:23.0.
Both teams were scheduled to be back in action on Feb. 24, with Pittsburg visiting Liberty and Freedom hosting Antioch.
