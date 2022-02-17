Liberty, Freedom finish as BVAL’s best wrestling teams

Liberty High and Freedom High came away with the top honors when wrestlers from throughout the Bay Valley Athletic League gathered at Liberty High School on Feb. 10 for the BVAL Tournament.
The Lions won the tournament, scoring 167.5 points. Six Liberty wrestlers --Tanner Bartonico (106 pounds), Anthony Anderson (113 pounds), Jack Farage (132 pounds), Christian Diaz (138 pounds), Ryan Harper (195 pounds) and Michael Relei (220 pounds) -- won their respective weight classes, the most of any school.
Freedom, however, came away with the league championship. The way the league champion is decided, the dual meets are weighted heavier than the league tournament. As the Falcons went 5-0 during the dual meets, they would have needed to finish two spots below the Lions to not win the league title. At 161.5 points, Freedom finished in second place, which was good enough to clinch the league title.
“It definitely wasn’t the lineup I was expecting,” Falcons coach Aaron Perez said, citing injuries and COVID issues around some of Freedom’s top wrestlers. “But we’ve had some younger guys step up and fill spots to make the final. We had eight finalists at the league tournament -- the most we’ve ever had.”
The Falcons’ winners at the BVAL Championships were Julian Ablang (120 pounds) and Joaquin Garibay (145 pounds). Freedom’s second-place finishers were Joey Hannon (113 pounds), Zach Savage (126 pounds), Gabe Lear (152 pounds), Dante Benedetti (160 pounds), Jaime Jimenez (170 pounds) and Nigel Newton (182 pounds).
While Freedom finished ahead of Antioch in the standings, the Panthers had more first-place finishers. Vincent Martinez (160 pounds), Jeremy Bookout (170 pounds), Sean McDaniel (182 pounds) and Jason Harrison (285 pounds) all won first place. Antioch’s four first-place winners were second only to Liberty. The Panthers were third overall at 113 points.
Heritage’s Levi Waller (126 pounds) and Deer Valley’s Kayden Castaneda (152 pounds) rounded out the league champions. Heritage finished fifth with 85.5 points, while Deer Valley was sixth with 48. Fourth place Pittsburg had 111 points.
For some wrestlers, the BVAL Tournament marked the end of the season. Others, though, will move on to the North Coast Section Tournament. That will take place on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at James Logan High School in Union City. League champion Freedom will be the most represented team in the league, with 12 wrestlers.
“We’re trying to bring home some medals,” Perez said. “We want to get a few medalists and get our younger guys some experience. We’re looking pretty good. As far as numbers, not many teams have 12 or more. We’re excited. We’ll definitely be able to collect some points this week.”
With 14 and 13, respectively, De La Salle and Ukiah are the only teams that will have more wrestlers at NCS than Freedom. Benicia, Casa Grande, Castro Valley and hosts from James Logan also qualified 12 wrestlers.
Not far behind Freedom in terms of representation is Liberty. The Lions will have 10 wrestlers at NCS. Pittsburg will have eight wrestlers, Antioch will have six, Heritage will have five and Deer Valley will have two, giving the BVAL 43 wrestlers total.
“I think overall our BVAL wrestlers should bring home some medals this year,” Perez said. “We’ve got some pretty good guys.”
Following NCS, qualified wrestlers will finish the high school season at the California Interscholastic Federation State Wrestling Championship Tournament, held from Thursday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
