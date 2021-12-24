Liberty girls soccer coach eager to keep winning

When Liberty High School’s girls soccer team opened its season at the Tri-Valley Classic, there was a different person at one notable position -- the head coach. Longtime coach Tony Martins stepped down after last season. Nikki Toeaina replaced him.
Toeaina previously served as an assistant under Martins. She said that one of the biggest changes for her now is being responsible for the paperwork that keeps the program going. But having seen the program’s success under Martins, Toeaina wants to keep running things in a similar way.
“I want to keep the same traditions and rules that apply; it just makes sense,” she said. “Overall, it’s catering to their total being as people, not just as soccer players. The types of things that we try to instill, it gets them ready for life after school.”
“And I’m still close with Tony,” Toeaina added. “He said ‘You’re free to do whatever you want. Do the same things but put your own twist on it.’ I like that I have that freedom. And there’s not a lot of expectations, or ‘this is how we used to do it.’ It’s nice that they’re good with making the adjustments.”
Players looking to extend their soccer careers beyond high school would be hard pressed to find a better example than their new head coach. Toeaina played high school soccer in Hawaii, was the four-time MVP of her league in Maui and was the State Player of the Year in her junior and senior seasons. After high school, Toeaina moved to the Mainland and played soccer at the University of Oregon. There, she received All Conference and All American accolades. In 2006, she was named as the Pac-10 (now the Pac-12) Player of the Year and was voted into the University of Oregon Hall of Fame in 2017.
Toeaina had aspirations of playing professional soccer, but at the time of her graduation from Oregon, there was no professional league. With that, she started a family and moved into coaching the sport. In addition to her high school coaching, Toeaina also coaches the Impact Soccer Club.
“It’s a lot different from club,” Toeaina said of coaching the Lions. “With that, you’re training three days a week with games on weekends. What has been tradition at Liberty is every day you’re training. You’re trying to get the girls to gel together to get that chemistry and camaraderie. Building that trust, that camaraderie. I remember being a player myself. The challenges but also the fun that comes with it and the lifelong experiences you build.”
Another reason for Toeaina wanting to take the Liberty job was her relationship with the players. And while the head coach is different, the Lions do have some key returning players. Two in particular are senior Rylie Stiglich and junior Jadynn King. The Lions will also rely a lot on Selah Simms, who, while a freshman, is an experienced club player.
Toeaina’s first games as Liberty’s head coach at the Tri-Valley Classic offered a little bit of everything. The Lions lost 4-1 to Maria Carillo, a team that went 3-0 over the weekend and who, unlike Liberty, had already played several games. The Lions bounced back from that loss, though, tying Northgate 2-2 and defeating Lincoln 1-0.
Liberty has had success on the field. The Lions have not won the Bay Valley Athletic League title in each of the last eight seasons but have also been one of the better teams in the area, winning North Coast Section Championships in 2015 and 2017. Toeaina plans to maintain that standard going forward.
“I always like to set high expectations,” she said. “All the girls play at very competitive clubs. We want to keep that same intensity and competitiveness in high school. We want to win the BVAL again. Liberty has won it for eight straight years. And we’re trying to get the team to look beyond BVALs, get to NCS and have a deep run in that. We saw a glimpse of that, which was nice, at this past tournament.”
