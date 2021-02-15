The Heritage and Liberty cross-country teams recently took part in a preseason dual meet in preparation for the start of the season.
The squads faced off in a 3200-meter race at Heritage High School’s track.
Liberty senior Keene Sample (9:58.9) and sophomore Matias Rogers (10:00.7) nabbed the top two spots for the Lions, with Heritage’s junior James Woolery (10:23.4) and senior Joesiah Kriston (10:53.3) finishing third and fourth for the Patriots. Liberty sophomore Dylan Baptista (11 :00.7) rounded out the top five for the boys.
In the girls race, Liberty junior Kiran McWilliams (12:49.1) finished first, with Heritage senior Renny Buchanan (12:51.6) and sophomore Chloe Beck (13:20.4) in second and third. Liberty sophomore Karyss Mendes (13:20.7) and senior Sidney Jenks (13:22.7) finished fourth and fifth.
According to the recently released league schedule, Liberty opens the season against Freedom on Feb. 19, while Heritage is expected to open the season Feb. 24 against Deer Valley.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3b9Mapl.
