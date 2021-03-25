Liberty High football team wins opener

The Liberty High School football team was excited for its first official game in over a year last week against Antioch.
The Lions’ eventual 20-0 win made it even sweeter.
Liberty quarterback Nate Bell and wide receiver Biz Reifel each scored a touchdown, and kicker LJ Rivera connected on two field goals, propelling the Lions to a season-opening victory in Matt Hoefs’ Liberty head-coaching debut.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a season,” Hoefs said. “We are just happy to be out here playing football, and the end result makes us even more happy.”
Liberty was stellar on both sides of the ball, with running backs DeOvion Hill and Jaylin Thompson combining for 25 carries for 186 yards; five different receivers hauling at least one catch; and the feisty Lions’ defense holding Antioch to 181 total yards.
Liberty also smothered one Antioch field goal attempt and forced six punts.
“I think we did good,” said Bell, who in his first career start completed 10 of 24 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, to go along with 45 yards rushing and another score. “The defense looked good. We got turnovers, got the offense the ball, executed on offense and defense and special teams. It was a good night.”
Bell’s first career varsity touchdown pass, a 20-yard lob to Reifel midway through the second quarter, put Liberty up 10-0.
Bell tacked on a 9-yard rushing touchdown one quarter later to extend the Lions’ lead to 17-0.
A pair of Rivera field goals — a 22-yarder in the second quarter and a 33-yarder late in the third — rounded out the Lions’ offense.
By night’s end, Hoefs couldn’t be anything but happy.
“There was a long time there where we were second-guessing whether this was even going to happen for these seniors this year,” Hoefs said. “It seemed like there would be some good news, then some bad news, then finally some great news. That is when we put it all together, and we are here now.”
Bell expressed similar sentiments.
“(Playing again) is amazing,” Bell said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen a few months ago, but it is definitely a blessing.”
Liberty opens its home schedule at 7 p.m. on March 26 against Deer Valley, while Antioch travels to Freedom at the same time.
