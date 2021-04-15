The Liberty High School football team executed when it mattered most in its 21-14 win over rival Freedom last week, seizing the lead on its final offensive drive of the game and sealing the win with an ensuing defensive stand as time expired.
Liberty quarterback Nate Bell completed 29 of 34 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Leo Reichhold hauled in 17 passes for 259 yards and one score in the Lions’ fourth consecutive Bell Game win.
Bell’s 1-yard keeper gave Liberty a 21-14 lead with two minutes left in the game, and Lion defensive lineman Dylan Frazier brought down Freedom quarterback Les Callen on the next drive, at the Lions’ 20-yard-line on fourth down as time expired, to secure the victory.
Bell’s go-ahead score came two plays after Lion wide receiver Biz Reifel brought down a 33-yard jump ball in a crowd of Falcons on third down at Freedom’s 2-yard line, positioning Liberty for the victory.
“It was one of those things where we needed to make a play, and it seemed like we made a big play,” said Liberty head coach Matt Hoefs. “A big catch in the corner of the end zone kind of set us up, and then when they (Freedom) got the ball down there in the red zone, we made a sack to seal the deal.”
Reifel, a former Freedom High student, said Bell deserves the credit for the 33-yard catch that set up the Lions’ win.
“We called the fade route for me,” Reifel said. “I ran it, saw my quarterback roll back, so I came back down and he put it where no one else could get it. That is all props to my quarterback, Nate Bell.”
Liberty (3-1) never trailed in the contest but were tested throughout by the 1-4 Falcons.
Luckily for the Lions, they had a flair for the dramatic from the opening kickoff.
Reichhold’s explosive 60-yard catch and run put Liberty on top 7-0 on the game’s opening drive.
Jordan Lee’s 12-yard catch near the end of the first quarter knotted the game at 7 for Freedom.
The Lions were forced to punt on the ensuing offensive drive, but they weren’t quiet for long.
Liberty defensive lineman Trevor McCurry forced a fumble on the Falcons’ next offensive drive, and 11 plays later, Liberty running back DeOvion Hill was cruising into the end zone for a 13-yard score to put the Lions on top 14-7 late in the first half.
Freedom capitalized on one of Liberty’s few mistakes to tie the game again.
Liberty jumped off sides on fourth-and-5, extending an early fourth-quarter Freedom drive that ended in a Lee 2-yard score to tie the game at 14.
The Lions, however, responded with an immediate 11-play, 63-yard drive that featured Reifel’s aforementioned catch and Bell’s go-ahead score.
1 of 11
Liberty senior Leo Reichhold (1) looking to advance the ball as Freedom senior Joshua Nonnarath (8) fast approaches during the 23rd annual Bell Game in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The contest concluded with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
Liberty senior Jaylin Thompson (4) pulling away from the clutches of Freedom’s defense during the 23rd annual Bell Game in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The contest concluded with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
Liberty junior Deovion Hill (23) runs in a touchdown during the 23rd annual Bell Game in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The contest concluded with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
Liberty senior Leo Reichhold (1) looking to advance the ball as Freedom senior Joshua Nonnarath (8) fast approaches during the 23rd annual Bell Game in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The contest concluded with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
Liberty senior Jaylin Thompson (4) pulling away from the clutches of Freedom’s defense during the 23rd annual Bell Game in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The contest concluded with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
Liberty junior Deovion Hill (23) runs in a touchdown during the 23rd annual Bell Game in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The contest concluded with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
The 23rd annual Bell Game concludes with a Freedom Falcons 21-14 loss to the Liberty Lions for the 4th consecutive season in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. The Falcons keep the Lions in prize possession of the wood framed bell rewarded to the winner of the contest. (Ken Boone/The Press)
Two catches by Deniro Killian Jr. and another Vince Nunley keyed the Falcons’ drive to the 20-yard-line, but consecutive incompletions and Lee’s catch for no gain set Freedom up for one final play, which ended with Frazier pulling down Callen as he rolled right and held on to the ball as the clock ticked to zero.
“That is what football is all about,” Hoefs said. “We are very proud of these guys.”
Liberty returns to the field for its season finale at home against Heritage on April 16 at 7 p.m. in the Brentwood Bowl. Both teams have only one loss this season.
Freedom travels to Deer Valley on the same day at 4 p.m.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.