Anyone taking in a Liberty High School softball game this season would do well to memorize the names of the players. Chances are, they’ll be seeing a lot of the same names and faces for the next year -- or even two -- after the 2022 season.
Youth is a definite theme for the Lions this year. Liberty’s roster has only two seniors and three juniors. The rest of the team is made up of sophomores.
And the young Lions have struggled in the early season with a 1-7 record. But looking a little deeper at those games, there’s reason to be encouraged. Some Liberty losses -- particularly a 5-1 defeat to Amador Valley and a 3-0 to Livermore (with both coming on the road) have given coach Stacy Zusman a reason to be encouraged.
“The team is looking good so far,” Zusman said. “We had some close losses to really good teams. We’re still a young team -- as you can tell with our roster. But we have a lot of great talent. So each game we play, we’re just seeing the team get better and better. We haven’t been able to pull the wins out yet but we’re seeing some great progress.”
Two Liberty players, in particular, in whom Zusman has seen strong improvement are sophomore middle infielders Kaileigh Mares and Paige Breitstein.
“Ky and Paige would be the biggest surprises this year -- as far as growth from last year,” Zusman said. “They’ve come into their roles and become more confident in their abilities and skills. They’re talking more and becoming the leaders that we need on the field -- and not just their voices but their knowledge of the game and their skills.”
Other leaders on Liberty’s team have been senior outfielder Vanessa Mckinley, junior first baseman Savannah Miles, sophomore pitcher/infielder Raquel Hare and sophomore infielder Isabela Chavez.
Liberty will begin its Bay Valley Athletic League schedule on Tuesday, April 12 with a 4 p.m. home game against Pittsburg. The two teams will meet again two days later with a 4 p.m. game at Pittsburg. Liberty will then face Freedom, Deer Valley, Antioch and Heritage, with all games taking place on Tuesday and Thursday and 4 p.m.
The exceptions will be the two Deer Valley games. The Lions will host the Wolverines on Saturday, April 23 for a double-header, with games starting at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Prior to the BVAL season, there is one event that Zusman and the Lions are looking forward to -- the Livermore Stampede. That will run this weekend (Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9). One specific game Zusman is looking forward to will be against Monte Vista. Another game against Livermore will give Liberty a chance to see how much it’s improved from the close loss to that squad.
In 2020, the season barely got underway before COVID-19 wiped it and all other spring sports out. There was a season in 2021 but it featured no tournaments and all league games. So, for many players on the young Liberty team, 2022 is a new experience.
“A lot of the girls are young, their first year here was last year,” Zusman said. “That was their only high school experience. This year, being able to get that experience that my juniors and seniors had a couple of years ago, is very exciting for them. They are looking forward to having a normal season, having goals in mind of making it to NCS -- those kinds of things.”
Zusman acknowledges that she has high goals. She’d like to see the team not only win NCS but also finish first in the BVAL.
But she also knows that with a young team -- especially games against the BVAL’s traditional powerhouse programs in Heritage and Freedom will make that tough.
“Each year we evaluate the team and skills and tailor what are goals and mindset are,” Zusman said. “Every year we want to make it to NCS and be first in league. We have big goals and aspirations but we need to tailor it to being a young team -- and there’s still a lot of growth. Those are great goals to have but we need to figure out some more manageable goals with a young team.”
So, with a young team, what goals does Liberty have?
“To play each game at our level,” the coach said. “Whether we win or lose, to walk away with some good things that we did but also things that we need to work on and be better at in our next game. To take each game as it comes -- but be better.
“We’re going to make mistakes and errors,” Zusman added. “But if we learn from those mistakes and errors and don’t make them in the next game or get better, we can gain confidence. As long as we’re progressing in our play and continuing to unite and build momentum and camaraderie, those are always big wins.”
