Liberty High School water polo star Olivia Doria recently signed her letter of intent to attend University of the Pacific in Stockton.
The senior racked up 280 goals, 184 assists and 375 steals in 74 games over three seasons, according to Maxpreps.com
Doria told The Press in 2019 that playing water polo brings both joy and peace.
“I love getting my aggression out, honestly,” Olivia admitted. “It’s like an outlet for me. And I love connecting with teammates ... I genuinely love the sport.”
